Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the club will not be rushed over their summer transfer dealings despite Borussia Dortmund setting a deadline for top target Jadon Sancho to leave the club.

Sources have told ESPN that talks with Dortmund are ongoing over a deal that would see United pay around €70 million up front for Sancho with another €50m due in installments and bonus payments.

The Bundesliga side have privately set a deadline of Aug. 10 for an agreement to be reached so they can prepare for the new season without disruption but Solskjaer has said United will not panic as they look to build on their third place finish in the Premier League.

"This transfer window is a long one and every transfer takes its course," Solskjaer said at a news conference.

"It is what it is. We are always looking to improve the team and squad. At the moment I have no updates for you, If there's any news we'll update you."

After securing Champions League qualification on the final day of the season against Leicester, United restart their Europa League campaign against LASK at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Leading 5-0 from the first leg in Austria in March, Solskjaer's team are all but assured of a place in the mini tournament to be held in Germany and Solskajer said it represents a good chance to land the first trophy of his reign.

"It's massive," he added. "You can see when Sir Alex [Ferguson] won the Premier League for the first team that was the start of the Premier League era.

"For me when I won my first trophy as a player it made me more hungry. You saw the highs of it and how much it meant to everyone.

"As a coach I won the league the first time with Molde -- first time for the club in their 100-year history -- and since then they have won it four times in eight or nine years. It was a big change in that club and for me if we can get our hands on a trophy it's a big step forward."

Luke Shaw's season is over after the defender was omitted from United's squad list for the remaining Europa League games.

Shaw missed the last four domestic games after suffering an ankle injury in the 2-2 draw with Southampton last month.

Axel Tuanzebe has also been left off the squad list while he recovers from foot surgery but Phil Jones, who has not started a game since January, has been included.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has left the door open for Chris Smalling to return to the club following a successful loan spell at Roma.

Smalling will not play for the Italian side in their remaining Europa League games after United rejected a request for a new short-term loan.

"I think Chris has shown over his career how valuable he is at Manchester United," Solskjaer said.

"This season was about him being regular and going to Roma and showing how good a centre back he is, I wanted to give Harry [Maguire], Vic [Lindelof] and maybe Axel a chance.

"It was best for him to go and play for a year at Roma and he has shown he will be valuable. I've been speaking to Chris throughout. I've been delighted with his season."

Alexis Sanchez will be able to play for Inter Milan against Getafe with his extended loan not due to expire until midnight on Wednesday.

Sources have told ESPN that United and Inter are in talks over a permanent deal for Sanchez which would allow the Chile international to play in the remainder of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Brandon Williams has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2024, with the option to extend for a further year.

Solskjaer said: "Brandon has had an excellent first season, so we are delighted that he has signed a new contract. This new deal is a real testament to his hard work and the progress that he has made since his debut."

Williams added: "I've learned a lot throughout the season from the manager, his coaching staff and my teammates and I want to repay the trust that they have all shown in me. I know that everyone at the club is working really hard every day to achieve success in the coming years and I am really excited to be a part of that."