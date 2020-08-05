Gab Marcotti sees only one reason why Arsenal would want to add Chelsea's Willian on a three-year deal. (1:08)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Arsenal choose Willian over Coutinho

Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his Arsenal squad following the success of the Gunners' FA Cup win against Chelsea last weekend, and the Spaniard is said to be closing in on former Blues winger Willian, according to the Mirror.

Arteta is believed to be choosing between Willian and Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho, with the La Liga runners-up seemingly desperate to offload the latter in an effort to raise some much-needed transfer funds.

However, the Gunners can't afford both players -- with the club announcing 55 people would be let go on Wednesday -- and they're set to snub Barca and Coutinho, even the option of a season-long loan, in favour of Willian.

Arsenal technical director, Edu, has a good relationship with Kia Joorabchian, Willian and Coutinho's agent, and with the Chelsea man out of contract at the end of the month, a deal would be straightforward.

Willian himself seems keen to stay in London and make the short move to the Emirates. Meanwhile, Barca's efforts to offload Coutinho look destined to continue.

Lampard focuses on Gimenez signing for £60m

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is targeting Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez, according to the Daily Star.

The Blues have already signed striker Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech and are expected to add Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz to a new-look squad, but Lampard knows he needs defensive reinforcements.

Gimenez would add some much-needed quality to the Blues' back line and though he has a release clause of £110 million, Lampard is hoping to get him for significantly less.

The Uruguayan is highly rated, though he has struggled with injury this season. And while Chelsea have rotated Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori, Gimenez would slot seamlessly into the defence.

PSG and AC Milan in chase to assign Barca's Emerson

Barcelona full-back Emerson Royal hasn't played for the Catalan club this season, but his form for loan side Real Betis could help his employers raise some much-needed income, reports Sport.

The Rossoneri have already seen a €20m bid rejected for the Brazilian, and now they could be blown out of the water by the French champions.

Barcelona and Betis share the rights to the player, and the latter will be in line for compensation should the 21-year-old be sold this summer thanks to the player having a two-year loan agreement.

Now, as well as Milan, Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up their interest, though no official bid has been forthcoming.

PSG and Barcelona don't have the best relationship, but Emerson could still be used as a makeweight for the transfer of Neymar, rumours of which continue despite the Brazilian stating he's happy in the French capital.

Tap-ins

- In-demand defender Gabriel Magalhaes appears to be closing in on a move to Arsenal, according to French outlet La Voix Du Nord. Gunners chiefs have been talking to the player's representatives and it now appears as though the Londoners have edged ahead of rivals Manchester United in an effort to land the Lille 22-year-old.

- PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is demanding his side sign David Alaba to reinforce his defence, according to le10sport. Alaba has been a long-term target for the French champions but the interest has intensified, with Tuchel keen to replace the outgoing Thiago Silva with the Austrian's experience. Alaba has one year remaining on his contract, and though PSG appear to be the front-runners, le10sport believes Bayern would rather sell to Barcelona or Real Madrid.