LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United make Lingard available after Sanchez exit

Shaka Hislop gives his take on Alexis Sanchez's tenure with Man United after the Chilean's transfer to Inter Milan.

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Man United make Lingard available

Manchester United unburdened themselves of Alexis Sanchez on a free transfer to Inter Milan on Thursday, freeing up at least £400,000-a-week in wages, and The Guardian reports that they are ready to move on Jesse Lingard as well.

Lingard, 27, has become a bit-part player at Old Trafford and his contract ends in summer 2021 so the club are looking to move him now in order to recoup a fee.

The report states that "although the club have an option to extend this for a year, [United manager Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer is open to a sale should the right bid be lodged."

In the past, the England midfielder has been linked with moves to West Ham, Arsenal, Leicester and various clubs in Serie A, including Inter Milan and Lazio.

21.05 BST: Tottenham continue to look like the favourites to land Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar, ahead of Premier League rivals Man United and Liverpool.

Tuttosport, via Sport Witness, claims that talks between Spurs and Inter are 'intensifying' and that Inter could be willing to part with the Slovakia international if they receive a player in return. The report adds that Inter are very interested in out-of-favour Tottenham defensive midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, although those discussions are in the early stages.

The highly-rated Skriniar's future likely depends on what happens with Antonio Conte, as reports in Italy suggest there has been a bust-up between the two. Tottenham are keen to add a centre-back after not extending veteran Jan Vertonghen's spell at the club.

20.11 BST: Burnley's Chris Wood is being monitored by Newcastle United, sources have told ESPN.

The New Zealand striker scored 14 goals for Burnley this term, and is one striker target for Steve Bruce as he seeks to add to Newcastle's firepower ahead of next season. Southampton, Brighton and Wolves are also understood to be keeping tabs on Wood but are still a way off firming up interest, sources have told ESPN.

The 28-year-old has hit double figures in all three of his Premier League seasons with the Clarets, scoring 34 times in 94 games for Sean Dyche and Co.

19.14 BST: Brighton have announced the signing of Lars Dendoncker, the brother of Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker.

✍️ Albion have today completed the signing of Belgian defender Lars Dendoncker on a two-year contract. 🇧🇪#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 7, 2020

The 19-year-old midfielder joins from Club Brugge and signs a two-year contract at the AMEX Stadium. The Belgian will initially start with Brighton's Under-23s and was swayed to England after long discussions with his brother.

18.19 BST: Felipe Anderson had an impressive debut season in England with West Ham but just a year later, the London club are struggling to find takers for the left winger.

The Daily Star writes that both Napoli and Anderson's former club Lazio have turned down offers to sign the Brazilian playmaker, with Lazio focussing on trying to sign David Silva instead. Signed from Lazio in 2018 for then a club-record £36 million, Anderson, who scored nine league goals in 2018-19, managed just one in 25 games this season.

David Moyes is reportedly looking to sell the the twice-capped Anderson to raise funds to help bolster West Ham's defence this summer.

17.23 BST: Fulham's playoff final hero Joe Bryan is already attracting plenty of interest from their new Premier League rivals, sources have told ESPN.

Bryan, who scored twice to guide Fulham to a 2-1 play-off final win over Brentford, is on the radar of at least three top-flight teams. Leicester City are understood to be monitoring Bryan, as Chelsea continue to express an interest in their left-back Ben Chilwell, while Bryan is also on the radar of Sheffield United and Wolves.

16.30 BST: Former AC Milan star Kaka has spoken to ESPN's Taylor Twellman about how the club can get back to the top.

Kaka hopeful AC Milan's next 'winners cycle' is coming Milan legend Kaka says it's sad seeing the Rossoneri continue to miss out on the Champions League.

15.46 BST: He was a real star earlier this season so it's somewhat odd to see Rennes open talks with Chelsea over defender Fikayo Tomori, according to L'Equipe.

Tomori, 22, struggled a bit after Christmas and has dropped down the pecking order since the restart, with only one Premier League start in 2020.

Rennes finished third in Ligue 1 last season, securing Champions League football, so perhaps the move isn't as crazy as first thought.

15.24 BST: Liverpool are interested in signing Vasco da Gama winger Talles Magno, says Yahoo.

Magno, 18, has a release clause of €50m but Vasco are reportedly ready to accept under half that fee.

The Brazilian has played for his country at youth level, which will help with a work permit for a move to the Premier League. But are Liverpool keen to spend that much on a teenager?

14.57 BST: The Daily Star reports that Everton are ready to offer Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot a lifeline in the Premier League.

Dalot, 21, has slipped down the pecking order at United and Everton are in desperate need of a full-back this summer after the retirement of Leighton Baines, while injury-hit Seamus Coleman is 31.

The report states that "Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is confident he can lure him [Dalot] to Goodison Park in a £10m deal."

14.33 BST: Barcelona need a centre-back but a surprise name for them to be linked with is Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu.

Soyuncu, 24, has impressed in the Premier League and now NTV Spor reports that the Catalan club are set to make a €40m bid for him.

It remains to be seen how Barca can afford to buy the Turkey international before they've sold any players, but watch this space.

13.45 BST: Arsenal may have to move on Matteo Guendouzi if the young midfielder can't patch things up with manager Mikel Arteta.

Laurens: Villarreal would be a good move for Guendouzi Julien Laurens debates whether Matteo Guendouzi will be linking up with former boss Unai Emery at Villarreal.

12.58 BST: Olympic and world record holder Usain Bolt has said he didn't get a fair chance at his trial with the Central Coast Mariners in 2018.

Despite scoring twice in friendlies, Bolt failed to earn a contract with the A-League side and was also unable to secure a professional deal with Malta side Valletta.

"I think I didn't get a fair chance," Bolt told Wide World of Sports. "I didn't do it how I wanted to do it, but it's something I think I would've been good at. But it's just one of those things you miss out on and just have to move on.

"I do think about it sometimes that it didn't work out the way that I wanted it to, because football is something that I love."

12.41 BST: Ajax are looking to take Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon on loan, says the Daily Telegraph.

Fulham are also keen to bring Sessegnon back to Craven Cottage on a loan deal next season, sources have told ESPN's Tom Hamilton, as the young left-back has found match time limited under Jose Mourinho and is keen to seal a temporary move if he is not guaranteed regular first-team football next season.

Tottenham reportedly want to keep the 20-year-old, but may not be able to offer him the guarantees he wants.

12.09 BST: Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi has caught the eye of Liverpool, says the Mirror.

Mandi, 28, is an Algeria international but the Premier League champions could face competition from West Ham United and Fenerbahce.

11.53 BST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to hand Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta a major boost by signing a new £250,000-a-week deal tying him to the club until 2023, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

Talks have progressed well in recent days and although there are still some minor issues to be addressed, sources said that official confirmation of the new contract could come as early as next week.

ESPN revealed on July 3 that Aubameyang, 31, was willing to commit his future to the club if he was given a three-year deal worth £250,000-a-week.

11.04 BST: Arsenal could sell Lucas Torreira to fund some new arrivals and Milan are keen, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Torreira, 24, has slid down the pecking order this season despite a fine start to life at the club. He previously played in Serie A for Sampdoria and is reportedly interested in returning to Italy.

10.37 BST: Surely Gareth Bale will be leaving Real Madrid this summer now... Surely!

Bale preferring to not play in UCL 'completely wrong' Frank Leboeuf questions Gareth Bale's professionalism after the Real Madrid winger requested not to play vs. Man City.

10.22 BST: Max Kruse has returned to the Bundesliga following a year with Turkish side Fenerbahce. The former Germany international has joined Union Berlin on a free transfer.

Kruse is one of the greats of the Bundesliga, having made 250 Bundesliga appearances with 74 goals and 68 assists for Werder Bremen, St. Pauli, SC Freiburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg.

A free-floating attacking midfielder, he has been a key player at all of his clubs and made headlines off the pitch in June 2014 when he reached the final table at the World Series of Poker (WSOP) in Las Vegas, finishing third in his event and winning $36,000.

The 'German Zlatan' is bidding to help Union in their bid to establish themselves in the upper tier following an impressive first season. He had previously rejected the offer to re-sign for Werder Bremen, the club he left for Fenerbahce in 2019.

10.02 BST: ESPN's Insider Notebook is live and here's the latest transfer gossip.

- Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer but sources have told ESPN's Julien Laurens that the club prefer to extend Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's contracts rather than finally sign a player they have coveted for years.

- Chelsea and Inter Milan have shown an interest in Marc-Andre ter Stegen's situation at Barcelona with the goalkeeper into the final two years of his contract, sources have told ESPN's Samuel Marsden and Moises Llorens.

- Manchester City new boy Ferran Torres has already upset Pep Guardiola, sources have told ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez, with his outspoken criticism of former club Valencia this week.

- Guardiola wants a new striker at Manchester City, with sources telling ESPN's Mark Ogden that he is unconvinced that Gabriel Jesus can become a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

09.35 BST: AS reports that James Rodriguez won't play for Real Madrid again, with his agent Jorge Mendes looking for a club for him.

PSG, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal are possible destinations, with the paper reporting that the Gunners are most interested but there have been no concrete bids yet.

09.04 BST: Alexis Sanchez shared his joy after joining Inter Milan from Manchester United as a free agent.

In a video directed at Inter fans, the Chile international, who signed a three-year contract with the Italian giants, spoke in Italian and said: "Hello Inter Milan fans. I'm delighted to be here. I was very eager to stay, here I've found a family, a team. Everyone wants to win important things and fight for this club. I'm hungry and eager to win things to make all of you happy. I'm happy to be here with you in order to succeed together..I'm very happy to be here."

Ogden: Sanchez the worst signing in Manchester United history Mark Ogden says Man United will have lifted a "huge financial weight" as Sanchez moves to Inter Milan.

08.40 BST: Gremio vice-president Paulo Luz says Everton's transfer to Benfica has yet to be finalised.

Record reported that Benfica were closing in on the signing for a reported €22m. The Brazil international is also target of other European clubs, including Everton.

"The negotiations have not been completed and there are other big European clubs also interested in him," Luz said when asked about Benfica's interest in the forward. "I'm not going to say which clubs. He is a player that is still under contract with Gremio. The Brazilian tournament begins on Sunday. If the deal is not completed, it's possible he could play on Sunday."

New Benfica coach Jorge Jesus, who left Flamengo last month, requested the signing of Everton, who has made 137 appearances for Gremio since joining the Brazilian club in 2014.

08.00 BST: Manchester City midfielder David Silva is being linked with Lazio by Sky Sports.

Silva, 34, will be a free agent this summer when he leaves the club after the Champions League and could see out the twilight of his career in Italy.

Silva's father, Fernando Jimenez, says his son's preference is to play in Italy but that the City captain doesn't know where he will play next season.

Jimenez says Silva is considering all offers and not ruling anything out. "David likes the Italian league, that he could play in the Italian league until he is 40 because of his vision of the Serie A," Jimenez told Onda Cero radio. "If you asked me, I would love for him to play in Rome, with the [Lazio] blue jersey. He tells me that it would be difficult to return to La Liga, that he would like to experience a different league. One day he tells me one thing and another day he says another thing. It depends on the clubs that are contacting him. I would like him to remain in Europe."

Silva joined City from Valencia in the summer of 2010 and has won 11 titles. He made 433 appearances for City, scoring 77 goals while setting up 140 more. The Spanish midfielder was offered a one-year contract extension at City which he turned down.

"Yes because he had in his mind that he would spend 10 seasons at the club," Jimenez said."I told him one day but if they are offering yet a one-.year contract extension, why don't you take it and he replied why don't you take it. He was enthusiastic about staying at City for 10 years and he hasn't regretted coming here."

Departure of Cavani & Silva will be 'end of an era' at PSG Julien Laurens examines Thomas Tuchel's future at PSG with Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva set to leave.

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Cavani could be moving to Brazil

Edinson Cavani's future is likely to be a big talking point until it is confirmed, and Globo Esporte has suggested that he could be heading to Brazilian side Atletico MG.

The 33-year-old has already been linked with a host of clubs, including Inter Miami and Leeds United, after it was revealed that he left Paris Saint-Germain when his contract came to an end in June.

The report adds that the Uruguayan frontman would be happy to move back to South America and that it could happen in the coming weeks if an agreement can be made over terms.

Arsenal ready to say goodbye to Maitland-Niles

Arsenal are open to moving academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles, reports The Sun.

Despite playing a key role in Mikel Arteta's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea, it is suggested he could leave the Emirates for £30 million in order to help bring in funds.

This news follows the announcement that the club was making 55 of their staff redundant, while they are also pursuing a free transfer move for Brazilian winger Willian.

This could prove to be a source of frustration for Arteta, who played the 22-year-old nine times after the restart and has previously hinted to the board that they need to help him improve the squad.

Milan outline centre-back needs

AC Milan are looking to bring in a centre-back, with Nikola Milenkovic topping technical director Paolo Maldini's target list, according to Calciomercato.

This comes after a season in which the 22-year-old started 36 Serie A matches for Fiorentina, showing the type of form that has the club demanding €30m-€35m for him.

The Rossoneri do have backup plans in case they can't bring in the Serbia international, as they have also identified Kristoffer Ajer and Mohamed Simakan of Celtic and Strasbourg, respectively.

All of these three options fit the bill for a young, physically strong defender who is confident in one-on-one situations, which is what Milan are said to be focusing on. They could face competition from Leicester City if they opt to move for Ajer.

Tap-ins

- Tottenham Hotspur are making a move to sign AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, according to The Daily Star. They are now looking for a striker to provide cover for Harry Kane, with the report also saying that they are closing in on Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

- Granada are looking to Spanish giants Real Madrid for their summer signings, reports Marca. They had been aiming to bring Takefusa Kubo in on loan, but ESPN sources said he will be joining Villarreal instead. Undeterred, Granada will be moving to bring Brahim Diaz and Jesus Vallejo in on loan deals -- the latter ended the 2019-20 season there after failing to make an impact for Wolverhampton Wanderers.