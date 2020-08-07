LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United put Lingard up for sale after Sanchez exit

Shaka Hislop gives his take on Alexis Sanchez's tenure with Man United after the Chilean's transfer to Inter Milan. (1:10)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Man United put Lingard up for sale

Manchester United unburdened themselves of Alexis Sanchez on a free transfer to Inter Milan on Thursday, freeing up at least £400,000-a-week in wages, and The Guardian reports that they are ready to move on Jesse Lingard as well.

Lingard, 27, has become a bit-part player at Old Trafford and his contract ends in summer 2021 so the club are looking to sell him now in order to receive a fee.

The report states that "although the club have an option to extend this for a year, [United manager Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer is open to a sale should the right bid be lodged."

In the past, the England midfielder has been linked with moves to West Ham, Arsenal, Leicester and various clubs in Serie A, including Inter Milan and Lazio.

08.17 BST: Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly close to signing a new contract, says the Daily Telegraph.

The 31-year-old is a key player for the Gunners and, with various top young players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli signing new deals recently, Aubameyang is happy to commit his future for another three years. He's reportedly set to earn around £250,000-a-week.

08.00 BST: Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva is being linked with Lazio by Sky Sports.

Silva, 34, is a free agent this summer after leaving the club and could see out the twilight of his career in Italy.

play 1:38 Departure of Cavani & Silva will be 'end of an era' at PSG Julien Laurens examines Thomas Tuchel's future at PSG with Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva set to leave.

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Cavani could be moving to Brazil

Edinson Cavani's future is likely to be a big talking point until it is confirmed, and Globo Esporte has suggested that he could be heading to Brazilian side Atletico MG.

The 33-year-old has already been linked with a host of clubs, including Inter Miami and Leeds United, after it was revealed that he left Paris Saint-Germain when his contract came to an end in June.

The report adds that the Uruguayan frontman would be happy to move back to South America and that it could happen in the coming weeks if an agreement can be made over terms.

Arsenal ready to sell Maitland-Niles

Arsenal have put their academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles up for sale, as has been reported by The Sun.

Despite playing a key role in Mikel Arteta's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea, it is suggested he could leave the Emirates for £30m in order to help bring in funds.

This news follows the announcement that the club was making 55 of their staff redundant, while they are also pursuing a free transfer move for Brazilian winger Willian.

This could prove to be a source of frustration for Arteta, who played the 22-year-old nine times after the restart and has previously hinted to the board that they need to help him improve the squad.

Milan outline centre-back needs

AC Milan are looking to bring in a centre-back, with Nikola Milenkovic topping technical director Paolo Maldini's target list, according to Calciomercato.

This comes after a season in which the 22-year-old started 36 Serie A matches for Fiorentina, showing the type of form that has the club demanding €30m-€35m for him.

The Rossoneri do have backup plans in case they can't bring in the Serbia international, as they have also identified Kristoffer Ajer and Mohamed Simakan of Celtic and Strasbourg, respectively.

All of these three options fit the bill for a young, physically strong defender who is confident in one-on-one situations, which is what Milan are said to be focusing on. They could face competition from Leicester City if they opt to move for Ajer.

Tap-ins

- Tottenham Hotspur are making a move to sign AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, according to The Daily Star. They are now looking for a striker to provide cover for Harry Kane, with the report also saying that they are closing in on Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

- Granada are looking to Spanish giants Real Madrid for their summer signings, reports Marca. They had been aiming to bring Takefusa Kubo in on loan, but ESPN sources said he will be joining Villarreal instead. Undeterred, Granada will be moving to bring Brahim Diaz and Jesus Vallejo in on loan deals -- the latter ended the 2019-20 season there after failing to make an impact for Wolverhampton Wanderers.