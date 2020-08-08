LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea could sell Jorginho to fund Rice raid

Frank Leboeuf says the FA Cup final allows Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to command whatever contract he wishes. (2:02)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Chelsea could sell Jorginho to fund Rice raid

Chelsea have been linked with a move for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice through the summer, and now the Daily Star reports the club are about to move the chess pieces to fund a £65 million bid.

Jorginho could be the high-profile casualty of manager Frank Lampard's rebuild, with the 28-year-old tipped to return to Serie A -- perhaps to be reunited with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus.

If Rice arrives then Lampard wouldn't need both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante in his squad, and it seems the Italy international could be the one to make way.

LIVE BLOG

10.12 BST: Leeds United are preparing their transfer business ahead of their first season back in the Premier League, and Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson is high on their list of targets. The Wales international, who spent last season on loan at AFC Bournemouth, could move to Elland Road for around £15m, reports The Sun. But Liverpool could yet choose to loan out again, to Aston Villa or Newcastle United, in the hope that his performances put a few million onto his value.

09.30 BST: In case you missed this one on Friday, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to hand Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta a major boost by signing a new £250,000-a-week deal tying him to the club until 2023, sources have told ESPN.

PAPER ROUND

Hojbjerg nearing move to Spurs

Only a medical stands between Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg officially signing for Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Independent.

The Danish midfielder is set to join Spurs for £15m, as Spurs boss Jose Mourinho sees Hojbjerg as a key member of his team following an impressive four-year stint with the Hampshire club.

Kyle Walker-Peters is set to go the other way and join the Saints for £12m.

Havertz could tie up Chelsea deal next week

Respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Kai Havertz could join Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen as early as next week.

The German has long been associated with a move away from the Bundesliga this summer after Leverkusan missed out on a Champions League qualification spot.

Bayern Munich ruled out a move for the 21-year-old attacking winger earlier this year, leaving Frank Lampard's side as firm favourites to prize Havertz away from his homeland. Romano added that Chelsea are hoping to agree a fee in the region of £71m.

Tap-Ins

- Impressive loan spells with Hull City, Derby County and AFC Bournemouth have convinced Southampton to bid for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, according to Football Insider. The 23-year-old has also caught the attention of Premier League newbies Leeds United. Wilson's contract at Anfield ends in 2023.

- Crystal Palace list Watford's Gerard Deulofeu as a potential target, according to the Evening Standard. The winger, who was recently relegated with Watford, is expected to be on the move and the Eagles could attempt the Spaniard on loan.