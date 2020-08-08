The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Liverpool and Chelsea in battle to sign White

Liverpool and Chelsea are set to battle it out for Brighton's Ben White following the central defender's successful loan spell at Leeds United in 2019-20.

That's according to the Daily Star who report that Liverpool are planning a £20 million bid for White, who was ever-present for Marcelo Bielsa's side as they won the Championship.

However, Liverpool face pressure from Chelsea who are keen to plug their porous defence. Frank Lampard had the leakiest back line of the teams in the top four, and the 7-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League further highlighted the problem.

Chelsea appear set to release some big-name players this summer and, alongside Kepa Arrizabalaga, defender Antonio Rudiger could also be on his way as Lampard makes way for White and more.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has previously said that he would like to keep White at Brighton despite the fact that the defender hasn't played a game for the Seagulls. The club believe the player is worth £40m, twice what Liverpool are rumoured to be offering.

Ben White's impressive form in the heart of Leeds' defence has Liverpool and Chelsea circling. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Benfica attempt to lure Cavani to Portugal

Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is in talks with Benfica with a view to joining the Portuguese club this summer, according to L'Equipe.

Cavani has just left the French champions and it is believed that Benfica officials are doing everything they can to sign the Uruguay international.

The 33-year-old is believed to also be attracting interest from Everton and Leeds, though no bid has been forthcoming from either club.

The only sticking point in the move could be the player's salary. Cavani was on €12m a year in the French capital, which could be too rich for the Eagles.

The striker scored four goals in seven matches in 2019-20. In total, he scored 138 goals in 200 games at PSG.

PSG still searching for Thiago Silva-lining

Meanwhile, PSG are still searching for Thiago Silva's replacement at the heart of the defence, and Gazzetta Dello Sport believe the French side are considering a move for €40m-rated Nikola Milenkovic.

PSG's defence has been made even weaker following Tanguy Kouassi's move to Bayern Munich, and while sporting director Leonardo has already sounded out the potential of signing Milan Skriniar or Kalidou Koulibaly, Fiorentina defender Milenkovic would appear to be at the top of the French club's shopping list.

PSG may face competition for the Serbian defender, though. Both AC Milan and Internazionale are believed to be interested, and the 22-year-old may prefer to stay in Italy. However, the French champions will almost certainly be able to outbid their rivals.

Tap ins

- Newcastle United are believed to be prioritising British talent this summer and top of Steve Bruce's homegrown shopping list is Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, according to the Daily Mail. Wilson could though be an expensive option for the Magpies, though, who are also considering a move for Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick following his release from Burnley. Bruce is also believed to be looking at Bournemouth duo Josh King and David Brooks, though he may have as little as £30m to spend.

- Chelsea have been boosted in their bid to sign West Ham United's Declan Rice, with the Hammers considering selling the England international in an effort to rebuild their squad, according to the Sun. The Hammers have insisted they have no desire to sell Rice, but Chelsea are determined to land the 21-year-old and convert him back into a defender. Should Chelsea bid £70m, it would be hard for the Hammers to turn down.

- Sheffield United are keen to keep Dean Henderson at Bramall Lane next season, but Manchester United are demanding the Blades pay all of the goalkeeper's wages, say the Sun. That poses a problem for Chris Wilder's club, who have been able to pay a chunk of the star's salary but wouldn't be able to pay it in full. Manchester United are considering sending Henderson back out on loan next season despite offering him a long contract, but they want any prospective club to finance his £100k-a-week wages.