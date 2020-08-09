Ian Darke says Chelsea are looking to spend "a whole lot of money" during the transfer window. (0:44)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Napoli join Chelsea in Reguilon race

Napoli have joined the race to sign Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon, according to Sky Sports Italia.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a successful season-long loan at Sevilla FC, but despite his impressive temporary spell away from the Bernabeu, Real boss Zinedine Zidane is keen to offload the Spaniard and use the funds to invest in his squad.

There is also believed to be interest in the Spain Under-21 international from Chelsea, with Blues manager Frank Lampard keen to improve his options at left-back after growing increasingly unconvinced by the credentials of current incumbents Marcos Alonso and Emerson -- the latter being linked with a move to Serie A.

The asking price for Reguilon is believed to be in excess of £18 million, which represents a cheaper option for Chelsea than Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for more than £50m.

Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon, after a strong loan season at Sevilla, has various suitors. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Otamendi exit nears as City slash price

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi could be a step closer to leaving the Etihad Stadium, with reports in the Sun claiming City officials are set to reduce the centre-back's asking price to just £8m.

The acquisition of Nathan Ake from AFC Bournemouth means City boss Pep Guardiola has his left-sided central defensive options covered, and despite featuring 39 times for the Premier League runners-up last season, Guardiola and his coaching team have decided that the Argentine's time in Manchester is up.

Napoli had previously been quoted £15m for the 32-year-old, but look set to return to the negotiating table following the latest development, while Valencia are also keeping tabs on the player they sold to City for more than £30m in 2015.

Lazio mull over Muriqi move

Serie A side Lazio are preparing for life back in the Champions League next season, and Gazzetta dello Sport claims Le Aquile are preparing a swoop for Fenerbahce forward Vedat Muriqi.

The Italian publication believes Simone Inzaghi's side are hoping to take advantage of financial troubles at the Turkish giants to land the 26-year-old for a cut-price of €20m.

Fenerbahce chairman Ali Koc recently announced further plans to reduce the playing budget at the club, as they look to clear huge bank debts, and Kosovo international Muriqi represents a chance to significantly shrink their salary outgoings, as well as their financial arrears.

Meanwhile, Lazio are also keeping a close eye on Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla, with the 20-year-old receiving rave reviews for his performances in the Italian top flight this season.

Tap-ins

- Sheffield United look set to beat West Bromwich Albion to the signing of Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson, according to the Sun. The United States international is available for a bargain £1.5m following the Latics' relegation to League One.

- AC Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez looks set to leave the San Siro in the close season, and Calciomercato claims the Switzerland international could be set for a move to the Rossoneri's Serie A rivals Torino. The 27-year-old made just five appearances for Milan this season, and also spent time out on loan at PSV Eindhoven.