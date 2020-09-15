ESPN FC's Ian Darke likes Arsenal to finish in the top four this season. (0:56)

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has ended months of speculation over his future by signing a new three-year contract, the club have announced.

Sources told ESPN the new deal is worth £250,000-a-week with further performance-related bonuses on top and represents a significant improvement on his £180,000-a-week wage.

Aubameyang has scored 72 goals in 111 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Borussia Dortmund for £56 million in 2018 and securing his signature represents a significant boost to first-team manager Mikel Arteta as he tries to guide the Gunners back into the Champions League.

Chelsea and Barcelona were among the teams to express an interest in Aubameyang, who had less than a year remaining on his old deal, but ESPN reported in July the 31-year-old was willing to commit his future to the London club if he was given a three-year contract worth £250,000-a-week.

Arsenal agreed to those terms with further performance-related bonuses if the team qualify for the Champions League or if Aubameyang wins the Premier League Golden Boot between now and the end of his new deal in 2023.

Sources told ESPN the Gabon international has been given assurances the club will back Arteta as he seeks to build a top-four Premier League squad, with Chelsea's Willian joining on a three-year £100,000-a-week free transfer.The club have also signed Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille for £27m.

Arsenal have reported financial trouble this summer as 55 staff have been made redundant and cuts are expected in hospitality and commercial sectors within the club.