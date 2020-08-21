Minnesota United's long pursuit of Boca Juniors midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has paid off, with sources telling ESPN that the Argentine club has agreed to transfer the player to the Loons.

The sources indicated that Minnesota will pay Boca US$5 million for Reynoso's services, with the payments spread out over the life of Reynoso's new contract. Reynoso, who could be presented by the Loons as soon as Tuesday, will join the club as a Designated Player through to the 2023 season with a club option for an additional season thereafter.

The Loons appeared to be on the brink of signing Reynoso back in February only for the deal to get sidetracked with just a few contract terms left to sort out. The coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent shutdown of MLS on March 12 then put the talks on hiatus.

But Minnesota remained dogged in their pursuit of Reynoso. In early July, Minnesota manager Adrian Heath told ESPN that the talks between to the two clubs were "still ongoing." At one stage it looked like Minnesota would take Reynoso on loan for the remainder of 2020 and then purchase his contract outright. But the two sides ultimately agreed to transfer the player now.

Reynoso is widely viewed as the last attacking piece Minnesota needs in order to contend for MLS Cup. Kevin Molino has long been expected to be the prime creative force for the Loons, but he has struggled with knee injuries with both Minnesota and during a prior stint with Orlando City. At the recently concluded MLS is Back tournament, a hamstring injury limited Molino to just three appearances in six games.

Reynoso, 24, was in his third season with Boca. He scored six goals in 68 league and cup appearances with Boca, and was part of the side that claimed a league title in 2018. Reynoso began his professional career with Tallares in 2014 before moving to Boca four years later.