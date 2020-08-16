Manchester United have loaned winger Tahith Chong to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen for the 2020-21 season.

Werder released footage of the 20-year-old joining the side at preseason training on Saturday.

"Although the final terms of his move are yet to be agreed, Tahith Chong has been given permission to train with the club and will therefore join this morning's session," it said in a tweet.

The Netherlands under-21 international signed a new contract in March that will keep him with United until 2022 with the option to extend it for a further year.

He joined United's academy in 2016 from Feyenoord and made his senior debut in July 2018.

His first-team appearances for United were limited and he last played for the side off the bench in United's 2-1 Europa League round-of-16 victory against LASK.

Werder finished 16th in the Bundesliga and just missed relegation after an away goal in their playoff against Heidenheim helped them stay up.

Despite struggling in the league, Werder have helped develop several impressive players including Kevin De Bruyne who made his first steps into senior football with the side while on loan there during the 2012-13 season. He scored 10 goals over 33 league appearances.

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry also broke through at Werder during the 2016-17 season.