Ian Darke says Chelsea are looking to spend "a whole lot of money" during the transfer window. (0:44)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain

TOP STORY: Chelsea eye loan move for Stones

It has already been reported that Chelsea are after Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk, but the Mirror has also suggested that they are looking into bringing unwanted Manchester City centre-back John Stones in on loan.

The report claims that the Blues' successful pursuit of Dunk, or vice versa, will not have an impact on their decision-making regarding Stones whatsoever.

This news comes with Frank Lampard looking to improve his team's defence, after they conceded 54 league goals this term -- the highest in the Premier League's top 10.

They are not seemingly put off by the fact the 26-year-old Stones made just 15 starts across all competitions for City during the entire 2019-20 campaign. The defender has also been linked to Arsenal this summer.

LIVE BLOG

09.12 BST: James Rodriguez has admitted he doesn't know where his future lies as Real Madrid look for a buyer for the out-of-favour midfielder.

"I'd like to know where I'm going too," the 29-year-old told the Daniel Habif podcast. "It could be days or weeks until I know where I'm going. I really don't know. I want to go where I can play, where I'm happy."

Rodriguez, left out of Zinedine Zidane's squad in recent weeks at his own request, has a year left on his contract at the Bernabeu.

"[Zidane] has his preferences for certain players and that's respectable. I don't get involved in that," he said. "When you see you don't get the same opportunities as your teammates it's difficult ... (this season) is one of the biggest disappointments of my career."

08.52 BST: Tottenham have some work to do in the transfer market if they are to compete next season. Gab Marcotti and Mark Ogden assess their squad here.

One player who could come in is former Man City goalkeeper Joe Hart. The 33-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving Burnley this summer and counts as a homegrown player for both the Premier League and UEFA quotas.

Sources told ESPN's James Olley that Spurs are keen on Hart as a backup for No. 1 Hugo Lloris.

08.23 BST: Lazio face competition from Valencia to sign Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral, according to Sky Italia.

Valencia have reportedly joined the race to sign the 23-year-old by making a €15m offer to Madrid. Lazio had reached personal terms with the Spaniard but had yet to find an agreement with the La Liga champions and, with negotiations between the two clubs having slowed down, Valencia have entered the race to acquire Mayoral.

Mayoral, whose contract with Madrid expires in June 2021, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Levante.

08.00 BST: Inter Milan full-back Valentino Lazaro is set to return to the Bundesliga and join Borussia Monchengladbach on a one-year loan with a view to permanent transfer, kicker reports

Lazaro, 24, left Germany in 2019 when he made the move from Hertha Berlin to Inter Milan. However, in January he joined Premier League club Newcastle United on loan. He is now set to end the Italian chapter of his career and reunite with his former FC Salzburg coach Marco Rose at Gladbach.

Gladbach will have the option to make the transfer permanent and sign the Austria international for a fee in the region of €20m.

play 0:50 Is Cristiano Ronaldo looking to leave Juventus? Julien Laurens and Gab Marcotti react to Cristiano Ronaldo's agent reportedly exploring interest in the star.

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Concern for Juventus in Aouar pursuit

Juventus are keen on the idea of signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, reports Calciomercato.

It is stated that Juve have been monitoring him for a couple of seasons, though they now fear they could be beaten to his signature after a string of impressive recent performances, as was the case with Corentin Tolisso, who signed for Bayern Munich from Lyon in 2017.

The Old Lady still want to sign the Frenchman, but with Lyon's asking price of €70m being out of their reach, as well as competition being offered by Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, this move might not come off.

If they are able to complete a transfer, their trend of signing a player from the club that knocked them out of the Champions League will continue, after they brought in Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid and Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax in the past two years.

Cavani finally closing in on a move

Edinson Cavani's future has been up in the air for some time now, but Le Parisien are reporting that he could soon complete a move to Benfica.

The Uruguayan left Paris Saint-Germain, who are preparing for a Champions League semifinal against RB Leipzig, upon the end of his contract and has been linked with various clubs, including Atletico Madrid and Leeds United, since.

It is now being suggested that the 33-year-old will be joining Benfica for a spell lasting either two or three seasons.

The two parties are said to be close in their stance over the coming days, so the Portuguese giants might be set to add Cavani to their ranks, having already signed former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen.

Tap-ins

- Leeds United are monitoring Molde midfielder Fredrik Aursnes, according to the Sun. It is claimed that it would take £5m to prise the 24-year-old away from the club that helped to develop Erling Haaland. The Lilywhites will face competition from French side Toulouse in their pursuit of his signature.

- Portuguese outlet A Bola is suggesting that Nacho Fernandez is set to leave Real Madrid this transfer window. It claims that Benfica and Valencia are the two clubs showing the most interest, with the former being the Spain international's likely destination. The 30-year-old managed just six starts in all competitions this term, and a move for him is not predicted to require any more than €10m.

- Lyon are the latest club to have made a move for Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey, according to the Scottish Sun. The youngster may have endured the pain of relegation, but he has plenty of options, having already visited the training centres of Bayern Munich and Bologna. It is claimed that the 18-year-old is also wanted by Aston Villa, Lazio, Manchester City and Celtic.

- Queens Park Rangers have agreed a £2m fee with Livingston for striker Lyndon Dykes, according to the Mail. The club reportedly expect to lose Eberechi Eze to a Premier League club this summer and have targeted the Australian 24-year-old, who is yet to be capped by the Socceroos, as a replacement.