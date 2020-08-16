The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Chelsea eye loan move for Stones

It has already been reported that Chelsea are after Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk, but the Mirror has also suggested that they are looking into bringing unwanted Manchester City centre-back John Stones in on loan.

The report claims that whether or not the Blues are successful in their pursuit of Dunk will not have an impact on their decision-making regarding Stones whatsoever.

This comes with Frank Lampard looking to improve his team's defence, after they conceded 54 league goals this term -- the highest in the Premier League's top 10.

They are not seemingly put off by the fact the 26-year-old made just 15 starts across all competitions for City during the entire 2019-20 campaign.

Chelsea are keen to loan John Stones from Man City regardless of whether their pursuit of Lewis Dunk fails or not. OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP

Concern for Juventus in Aouar pursuit

Juventus are keen on the idea of signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, reports Calciomercato.

It is stated that Juve have been monitoring him for a couple of seasons, though they now fear they could be beaten to his signature after a string of impressive recent performances, as was the case with Corentin Tolisso, who signed for Bayern Munich from Lyon in 2017.

The Old Lady still want to sign the Frenchman, but with Lyon's asking price of €70 million being out of their reach, as well as competition being offered by Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, this move might not come off.

If they are able to complete a transfer, their trend of signing a player from the club that knocked them out of the Champions League will continue, after they brought in Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid and Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax in the past two years.

Cavani finally closing in on a move

Edinson Cavani's future has been up in the air for some time now, but Le Parisien are reporting that he could soon complete a move to Benfica.

The Uruguayan left Paris Saint-Germain, who are preparing for a Champions League semifinal against RB Leipzig, upon the culmination of his contract and has been linked with various clubs since.

It is now being suggested that the 33-year-old will be joining Benfica for a spell lasting either two or three seasons.

The two parties are said to be close in their stance over the coming days, so the Portuguese giants might be set to add Cavani to their ranks, having already signed Jan Vertonghen.

Tap-ins

- Leeds United are monitoring Molde midfielder Fredrik Aursnes, according to the Sun. It is claimed that it would take £5m to prise the 24-year-old away from the club that helped to develop Erling Braut Haaland. The Lilywhites will face competition from French side Toulouse in their pursuit of his signature.

- Portuguese outlet A Bola is suggesting that Nacho Fernandez is set to leave Real Madrid this transfer window. It claims that Benfica and Valencia are the two clubs showing the most interest, with the former being the Spain international's likely destination. The 30-year-old managed just six starts in all competitions this term, and a move for him is not predicted to require any more than €10m.

- Lyon are the latest club to have made a move for Heart of Midlothian full-back Aaron Hickey, according to the Scottish Sun. The youngster may have endured the pain of relegation with the Scottish side, but he has plenty of options, having already visited the training centres of Bayern Munich and Bologna. It is claimed that the 18-year-old is also wanted by Aston Villa, Lazio, Manchester City and Celtic.

- Queens Park Rangers have agreed a £2m fee with Livingston for striker Lyndon Dykes, according to the Mail. The Rs reportedly expect to lose Eberechi Eze to a Premier League club this summer and have targeted the Australian 24-year-old, who is yet to be capped by the Socceroos, as a replacement.