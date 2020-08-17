Transfer Talk: Liverpool won't meet Bayern's €30m asking price for Thiago

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Liverpool won't meet Bayern's price for Thiago

The Guardian reports that Liverpool have told Bayern Munich they will not pay the required fee of €30 million to sign midfielder Thiago.

Reports in recent days suggested that the Reds were closing in on the signing of the 29-year-old, who has one year remaining on his contract with the Bundesliga champions.

Thiago is said to be interested in the move with Bayern being reluctant to let him go, whereas Liverpool are more than happy to wait and see whether the Bavarians' position changes in the coming days.

Will Thiago be able to join Liverpool if the Premier League champions don't meet Bayern Munich's asking price? ANP Sport via Getty Images

Man City close in on Luiz

Manchester City are attempting to trigger a buy-back clause that will see Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz return to the Etihad, Globo Esporte reports.

The Brazilian was highly rated by manager Pep Guardiola, but between a failed work permit and the depth of competition in their squad, he never really got a sniff in the first team. After a two-year loan at Girona he made the permanent switch to relegation strugglers Villa, and City are now ready to try to bring the midfielder back home.

If they want to make it happen, they'll have to pay a fee of at least £25m.

Man United continue Costa pursuit

Manchester United are still keeping tabs on Juventus winger Douglas Costa, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils' recruitment team have been following him closely for the duration of the Serie A campaign, to the point where he is considered to be the most viable alternative if they can't quite close a deal for Borussia Dortmund marvel Jadon Sancho.

At the age of 29, Costa is a seasoned pro with stints at Gremio, Bayern Munich and Shakhtar Donetsk prior to his three-year spell in Turin. While he has enjoyed great success there, United won't be afraid to splash the cash in an attempt to bolster their ranks as their return to Champions League football awaits.

Tap-ins

- Wolverhampton Wanderers continue to pursue the signing of Braga forward Paulinho this summer, Sky Sport Italia reports. While Wolves may have a handful of capable attacking options at their disposal, there is a growing fear that leading man Raul Jimenez could leave Molineux after yet another phenomenal season for the club. Paulinho, on the other hand, is viewed as a viable option for Nuno Espirito Santo, and a deal could be struck for a fee of around £23m.

- Het Laatste Nieuws writes that Leeds United could be priced out of a move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi. Even though the Blues know they almost certainly won't be able to recoup the £33m they paid for him in 2016, the report notes that Leeds will probably still have to pay in excess of £20m.

- Australia international Trent Sainsbury is on his way to Kortrijk in the Belgian top flight, according to EretzSport. The centre-back made 31 appearances, scoring two goals, for Maccabi Haifa last season.