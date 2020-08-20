The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Romero bait to lure Grealish to Old Trafford

The rumours linking Manchester United with Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish simply won't go away, and now the Mail are reporting that the Reds are looking to throw in Argentina international Sergio Romero to help seal the deal for the Villain's skipper.

Back-up keeper Romero is desperate for more first-team football and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is just as keen to inject some fresh energy into his side's midfield. The only job now is convincing Aston Villa, who are on the lookout for a new keeper, and Grealish himself, to ensure all the pieces of the jigsaw fall into place.

Romero could be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford anyway with Solskjaer keen to let Dean Henderson challenge David De Gea for the No. 1 spot. The United boss has been impressed by Henderson's enthusiasm since his return from his loan spell at Sheffield United.

And with Villa keen to bolster their goalkeeping ranks, and Romero open to a move, it could appease every party. Grealish is becoming an increasingly integral target for United, particularly with negotiations around Jadon Sancho becoming increasingly complex, as ESPN's Mark Ogden reported on Wednesday.

Jack Grealish's switch from Aston Villa to Manchester United could be dependent on Sergio Romero going the other way. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Blues consider freebie Silva to bolster defence

Chelsea are on a mission to bolster their leaky defence this summer and the Telegraph believes manager Frank Lampard is considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva.

The former Brazil captain is available on a free transfer and though he's arguably past his best at 35 years of age, he would bring with him a wealth of experience.

Silva will play his last game for the Parisians when he attempts to keep Bayern Munich at bay in the Champions League final, and he is prepared to take a sizeable pay cut in an effort to secure his future away from the French capital.

Lampard has made several signings to strengthen his side's attacking capabilities, but now his next target is a defender.

Italian sides AC Milan and Fiorentina are also said to be interested in Silva's services, but the Telegraph believes that he would prefer a move to England.

Arsenal close in on Gabriel

The race for Gabriel Magalhaes' signature is hotting up and, after Napoli stepped up their efforts to land the 22-year-old on Wednesday, Arsenal are now believed to be on the verge of landing Lille's sought-after defender.

That's according to L'Equipe, who claim that Gabriel is on the verge of a move to north London where he will sign a five-year contract.

As well as Napoli, Everton were also said to be keen for the left-footed centre-back. Napoli are said to be able to offer a higher salary, while Everton have been blown out of the water by both Napoli and Arsenal.

Yet it's the Gunners, according to the French publication, who are reportedly close to claiming their second signing from Lille after the arrival of Nicolas Pepe last summer.

Tap-ins

- Manchester United are close to signing Barcelona wonderkid Marc Jurado, according to Goal. The 16-year-old is said to be joining the Reds in the coming days when his international clearance is sorted. Jurado turned down a new deal at Camp Nou earlier in the summer and the right-back is expected to land in Manchester in the next few days.

- Aston Villa and Leeds United are reportedly battling it out to sign Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, according to the Sun. The 23-year-old Wales international hasn't formed part of the Reds' preseason trip to Austria, though he is expected to return from injury in time for the Community Shield showdown with Arsenal at the end of August. Wilson wants to fight for his place in the Liverpool squad but knows he faces a big challenge, and he is reportedly keener to move rather than go out on loan.

- A falling out with Celtic manager Neil Lennon has led to the Mail speculating that Tom Rogic will soon be moving to Qatar. The 27-year-old Socceroo is yet to make an appearance for Lennon's side this season and word is that an unnamed Qatari club is prepared to offer £4 million for the former Central Coast Mariner.