USMNT defender Antonee Robinson has completed his transfer from Wigan Athletic to Premier League side Fulham.

Robinson, 23, has signed for the newly promoted side for a fee worth in the region of £1.9m, sources have told ESPN.

The young left-back was attracting interest from other top-flight sides Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle but has opted for a switch to Scott Parker's Fulham, who secured promotion back to the Premier League thanks to the Championship playoffs.

"I am made up to be a Fulham player," Robinson said. "I was really excited to get down here and get everything signed. When the lads get back in here, I can't wait to get going.

"I heard a few days ago that Scott Parker was interested in me and wanted to speak to me personally. We had a zoom call and he was really keen to get the deal done and for me to be a Fulham player.

"Fulham play a really nice style of football and I can see myself fitting in perfectly. As soon as I heard of the ambitions of the Club it was an easy decision for me."

Robinson, nicknamed "Jedi," has won seven caps for the USMNT and was close to joining Serie A giants AC Milan in January, but this was called off due to what he called "an irregularity" with his "heart rhythm."

The defender played out the rest of the season with Wigan, the club he joined in 2019. Wigan were relegated to League 1 at the end of last season, but Robinson will now be a Premier League player.

The move means he will be back in the same division as Everton, the club where he started his career in their academy.