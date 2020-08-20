Taylor Twellman and Jon Champion believe the LA Galaxy's true identity will be revealed at MLS is Back. (1:06)

The LA Galaxy announced the signing of goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann from Swiss Super League club St. Gallen on Thursday.

Klinsmann, 23, the son of former U.S. national team coach Jurgen, spent the 2019-20 season with St. Gallen but did not make any appearances for the senior team. He played the previous season for Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

"Jonathan is a young goalkeeper with valuable experience playing in Germany and Switzerland while representing his country on various levels," said LA Galaxy Head Coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto. "We think he can continue to progress as a member of the LA Galaxy. We look forward to strengthening our goalkeeper position with another talented player."

Klinsmann, who attended the University of California at Berkeley, has also represented the U.S. at various youth levels on the international stage including five starts for the side at 2017 U20 World Cup.

The Galaxy are in action on Saturday against local rivals LAFC in the teams' first match back in their local markets after participating in the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida in July and August.