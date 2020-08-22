Transfer Talk: Arsenal may beat Liverpool for Bayern's Thiago

Julien Laurens thinks that Lionel Messi's enormous wages put him out of reach for every club in the world. (1:23)

The transfer market has geared up as teams prepare for beginning of their seasons. Here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Arsenal interested in Bayern's Thiago

Arsenal have made a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, the Daily Mail reports.

For the last few weeks it's seemed like a virtual certainty that Thiago would be making his way over to Anfield to join Liverpool, and with one year left on his current deal, Bayern are pretty eager to sell.

If they want to get something over the finish line, though, the Gunners will need them to lower the £23 million asking price for the 29-year-old -- and they could also be forced to sell Mohamed Elneny and Lucas Torreira.

Barca face big bill for Everon's Richarlison

Barcelona will need to pay a huge fee to secure the signing of Everton star Richarlison, the Mirror reports.

The Brazilian was at the heart of a £100m bid from Barca back in the January transfer window, but it reportedly didn't meet the valuation that the Toffees had set. Now, Everton are happy to do business for Richarlison so long as Barcelona are ready to pay £143m.

Carlo Ancelotti is clearly trying to build something special at Goodison Park, but he'll have to decide just how important the 23-year-old is to his current operation.

Palhinha close to Wolves?

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be close to agreeing on the loan signing of Sporting CP star Joao Palhinha, Birmingham Live reports.

Wolves are in need of a few more bodies ahead of the new Premier League season, and Sporting midfielder Palhinha could be exactly what they're looking for.

After coming back from a loan stint with Braga, Palhinha has been heavily linked with a switch to Molineux.

Tap-ins

- Daily Mail is reporting that Valencia striker Rodrigo is interested in a switch to Premier League newcomers Leeds United. The level of interest between the two has been well documented, but with how things are going for me right now, it appears as if Leeds could offer upwards of around £30 million between now and the end of the season.

- West Ham United have rejected a bid from Norwich City for forward Jordan Hugill, the Daily Mail reports. The interest in Hugill from the Canaries has been well known for a few weeks now, and yet while a deal may have initially looked likely, the offer of £3m with an additional £2m in add-ons seemingly wasn't good enough for the Hammers to accept.