Arsenal have agreed a €30 million deal to sign defender Gabriel Magalhaes from French side Lille, sources have told ESPN.

Gabriel, 22, will travel to London for a medical on Monday before signing a contract at the Emirates.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Gunners were hopeful of signing the centre-back this summer after the Lille president Gerard Lopez said Gabriel was set to decide his future.

Gabriel did not feature in Lille's Ligue 1 opening day draw against Rennes on Saturday.

Arsenal have fended off competition from Manchester United, Everton and Napoli to secure Gabriel's signature.

The Brazil under-20 international played a key role in helping Lille secure Champions League football for the last two consecutive seasons.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has bolstered his defensive options ahead of the upcoming campaign with Gabriel's signing and the arrival of William Saliba returning from a season-long loan at Saint-Etienne.

David Luiz, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares signed long-term deals with the club in June while Willian joined on a free transfer after his seven-year spell with London rivals Chelsea.