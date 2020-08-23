Julien Laurens thinks that Lionel Messi's enormous wages put him out of reach for every club in the world. (1:23)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Barca to fund Gaya move with Firpo sale

Barcelona harbour aspirations of adding Valencia defender Jose Gaya to their squad and in order to do that they need to offload Junior Firpo first; and Napoli, Inter Milan and Torino are all interested, according to Sport.

The Spanish outlet is reporting that all three Serie A clubs have made contact with Barca, and now the decision rests with the player himself.

Barcelona will need to decide whether or not they want to release Firpo on a permanent deal or by offering him out on loan, with the club having an option to buy.

Whatever they decide, Gaya is believed to be a priority and though Valencia are struggling financially, they would rather keep the full-back. A bumper Barca offer, though, could help keep the wolves from the door at the Mestalla.

Barca are also considering Angelino and Nicolas Tagliafico as potential full-back options.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Hunter: How Koeman's Barca dream could be nightmare

Ikone attracting interest from Leicester, Chelsea and Inter

Leicester City have joined Chelsea and Inter Milan in wanting to sign Lille forward Jonathan Ikone, according to Le10Sport.

The French international is one several players alongside Victor Osimhen, Gabriel Magalhaes, Mike Maignan and Boubakary Soumare to potentially leave the club this summer.

ESPN's Tom Hamilton reported on Sunday that sources close to the situation have said Gabriel's departure to Arsenal has already been confirmed.

Ikone's stock has been on the rise for the past few seasons and while Chelsea and Inter Milan are said to be interested, Leicester look the most likely to weigh in with a firm offer, with Brendan Rodgers keen to add another dimension to his attack.

The decision is now up to the player, with Lille seemingly happy to let him leave for the right price. Ikone has one year left on his contract, which means the French side would rather cash in while they can this year rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

Pogba to snub Real and Juve for United stay

Paul Pogba is likely to stay at Manchester United beyond this summer according to his agent, as reported by ESPN earlier on Sunday.

Pogba, who missed much of last season through injury, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for the last 12 months while previous club Juventus have also been interested in re-signing the French international.

However, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says United "won't accept any offer for Pogba this summer," and insists that the World Cup winner will commit himself to the project at Old Trafford.

Pogba forged a successful partnership with Bruno Fernandes following the Premier League restart and Reds boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping the duo can help his side mount a tangible bid for the title next season.

Tap-ins

- Pepe Reina is expected to join Lazio rather than Valencia, reports Corriere dello Sport. The Spanish keeper had agreed a move to the Mestalla Stadium but grew tired of waiting for an offer while Valencia tried to offload existing keeper Jasper Cillessen. The 37-year-old could move to Lazio this week, despite having one year left on his AC Milan contract, and after having spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.

- Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is hoping to bring Kieran Trippier back to England from Atletico Madrid, reports the Telegraph. Smith is open to a permanent or loan deal as he looks to shore up his defence for the new season. Trippier played 33 matches last season as Atletico finished third in La Liga, this after making 114 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur between 2015 and 2019.

- Premier League clubs are on red alert with Barcelona putting Rafinha up for sale for just €16m. And according to Sport, Everton, Arsenal and West Ham United are all said to be keen to land the midfielder. Barca are believed to have had an offer from Lazio, but Rafinha is unlikely to return to Serie A following his loan spell at Inter Milan, and is expected to move to England instead.