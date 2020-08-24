MLS is Back champions Portland are brought back down to earth with a 3-0 loss to rivals Seattle. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (1:42)

MLS expansion side Austin FC has signed Paraguay international winger Cecilio Dominguez as its first Designated Player, the club announced on Monday.

Dominguez, 26, moves to Austin from Argentine giants Independiente where he spent last season after moving over from Club America. Dominguez will remain on loan for the remainder of the 2020 season before joining his new team in January of 2021.

"Cecilio is the type of player we wanted for our first Designated Player signing. He's a young but experienced, attacking international who joins us from one of the biggest clubs in South America," said Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff. "His dynamic forward play will translate well to MLS.

"He is an attacking player well known to Liga MX fans, with a broad skillset, good movement off the ball and the ability to come inside and create scoring opportunities by himself. He can score with both feet and his head, and he is a true team player. His club experience in Mexico, Paraguay, and Argentina, alongside his national team history with Paraguay, adds a significant threat to our forward line. He's a player fans will be pleased to see when we start play in 2021."

Dominguez, who is the club's second signing, scored eight goals and provided six assists in 42 games for Independiente, and scored 21 goals in 74 matches for America prior to that.

Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna said he had no shortage of suitors for his services.

"He chose Austin FC as opposed to staying in Argentina with the likes of Boca Juniors showing serious interest," said Reyna.

"Both ways it shows the belief we have in him and likewise him in our staff and the way we're absolutely going to get him back to his highest level. He just turned 26 and has so much to look forward to. It's the challenge we talk about with every player ... there's no doubt that he's going to find his form and be a really impactful player for us."

Dominguez, who has also had stints at Paraguayan clubs Nacional and Cerro Porteno, has appeared 17 times for his country but has yet to score.