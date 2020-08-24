The FC guys weigh in on Chelsea's busy transfer window as they close in on Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz. (2:06)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Chelsea agree fee to finally land Havertz

Chelsea have been known admirers of Bayer Leverkusen prodigy Kai Havertz for months, and finally, the Times reports that the West London club have agreed a fee to get a deal over the line.

The report states that the Blues will pay an initial £72 million for the 21-year-old midfielder, but with add-ons their total outlay could reach £90m.

With Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner already in, and a move for Ben Chilwell reportedly on the verge of completion, Chelsea's summer spending is set to crest £200m.

Wolves ready bid for Arsenal's Maitland-Niles

Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to play £20m for Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles, according to Sky Sport.

The report suggests that the clubs are in advanced talks for the versatile midfielder/full-back and that the deal would be for four years.

Arsenal are in desperate need to raise funds and the reports says that Maitland-Niles won't be part of Mikel Arteta's plans. But Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo sees the England youngster as the type of role player he needs in light of the potential long-term absence of defender Jonny due to an ACL injury.

The Gunners are also on the verge of a €30m deal to sign defender Gabriel Magalhaes from French side Lille, sources have previously told ESPN.

Suarez, Rakitic on list as Barca plan purge

The pressure is mounting on Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu to reduce the club's astronomical wage bill with several top veteran players facing their marching orders.

Spanish outlet AS details how Barca's €525m bill in total salaries is the highest in La Liga and due to a projected reduction in revenues because of the coronavirus pandemic, there is now a self-imposed strategy to reduce that amount.

The players had previously accepted a salary cut that totalled €32m during the stoppage in play earlier this year, but that appears to not have made a dent in the club's operating costs.

Therefore, players like Luis Suarez (€23.4m), Sergio Busquets (€14.9m), Ivan Rakitic (€13.3m), Samuel Umtiti (€12m), Arturo Vidal (€9m) and Jordi Alba (€8.5m) could be among those who may be dealt to other clubs.

In fact, Suarez has reportedly been told by new Barca coach Ronald Koeman that he won't be part of his plans next season. As for Rakitic, the Croatian sensation has been heavily linked with a move back to Sevilla FC.

This all comes among the talk, confirmed by ESPN sources, that Manchester City are looking at their books to see if they could possibly pluck Lionel Messi and entice him to the Etihad.

Tap-ins

- Italian outlet Tuttosport is reporting that Everton could send former Juventus striker Moise Kean out on loan...to Juventus! The 20-year-old has failed to settle in the Premier League and now Carlo Ancelotti could be on board to let him return to Turin where he impressed before leaving the Serie A giants.

- Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has signed a new contract to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium until at least 2024, the Premier League club said on Monday. The 23-year-old playmaker has made a huge impression since joining Leicester from Norwich City in 2018, scoring 16 goals in 76 appearances across all competitions.