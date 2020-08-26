LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona want Man City's Gabriel Jesus to replace Suarez

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Barcelona want Gabriel Jesus to replace Suarez

Lionel Messi is not the only player who could be leaving Barcelona, as reports in Spain suggest Luis Suarez may be among those to be shown to the exit at Camp Nou. And Globo Esporte reports the Catalan giants have identified Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as a potential replacement for the outgoing Uruguay international, who has been linked to MLS and with a return to Ajax.

Barcelona are said to have already made contact with City to ask about Gabriel's availability, with the fact he is 10 years Suarez's junior being part of the appeal behind the move. Ronald Koeman, having taken over as manager, will be leading Barca's renewal process and is keen for this move to materialise, especially in the light of the Messi news.

On that, Sport reports that Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are interested in signing the 33-year-old Argentine, but Manchester City are the clear favourites and sources told ESPN that Pep Guardiola and the player spoke on the phone last week to discuss the possibility of a move.

09.26 BST: Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted there will be no "summer sale" at the club as Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara edges closer to an exit.

In what looks set to have been his last match for the club, Thiago helped Bayern to their second Treble in less than a decade with a 1-0 win over PSG in the Champions League final on Sunday. The 29-year-old was recognised by German media as being one of the key players in Bayern's season but, speaking to Bild, club chief Rummenigge admitted that during the title celebrations he got the impression Thiago was saying his goodbyes.

"We had this event with our employee and his entire family was there and they walked the pitch in nostalgia, I'd say. This looked pretty much like a goodbye as if he has made up his mind," Rummenigge said. "It's now about the club he has chosen to approach Bayern. He's got one year left on his deal."

Liverpool have long been linked with a move for the Spanish midfielder, but Rummenigge said "they have not gotten in touch with us so far."

He added that Bayern are expecting Thiago's future club to be willing to pay their asking price, reported to be somewhere between €30m-€40m. He said: "There will not be a FC Bayern summer sale, especially not after this tournament. The Champions League win has not made the players any cheaper."

08.45 BST: Premier League Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy is set to sign new one-year contract at Leicester City, reports the Daily Telegraph.

Vardy, 33, became the oldest player to win the Golden Boot after finishing the season with 23 goals and is now ready to extend his stay at the club.

08.24 BST: Crystal Palace look to have won the race to sign Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers, sources have told ESPN's Tom Hamilton.

Eze, 22, has been attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League with Aston Villa, West Ham, WBA and Fulham all monitoring him, but it's Palace who have had a bid accepted which could add up to £19m.

Sources said the move is set to be completed this week. Eze will bolster Palace's attacking options having scored 14 goals last season for Championship side QPR.

Palace are also understood to be monitoring Ryan Fraser's situation. The winger left Bournemouth at the end of last season after his contract ran out and has also been attracting interest from Newcastle United.

08.00 BST: MESSI, MESSI, MESSI. It's all getting a bit messy.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi shocked the club on Tuesday when he informed the team of his intention to leave this summer, despite having a contract until 2021. Barca responded by asking him to stay at the club he first joined as a teenager almost 20 years ago.

But Pep Guardiola and Messi spoke on the phone last week to discuss the possibility of the Barcelona forward making a move to Manchester City this summer, sources have confirmed to ESPN's Rodrigo Faez and Moises Llorens.

ESPN reported on Monday that City have been crunching the numbers to work out if they would be able to sign Messi without breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

A major factor will be knowing if Messi can leave Barca for free or if City will have to negotiate down his €700m release clause.

Messi hopes to execute a clause written into his current terms, signed in 2017, that allows him to leave for free, unilaterally, at the end of each season. Barcelona, as reported by ESPN earlier this year, say the clause expired in June.

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Pirlo and Ronaldo keen for Dzeko move

Juventus are looking for a new frontman with Gonzalo Higuain likely to leave this summer, and Calciomercato reports that Roma's Edin Dzeko could be the man they bring in.

The Serie A champions are reported to be looking for somebody who can hold the ball up and link the play well, as opposed to a straight out goal scorer, seeing as they already have Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bosnia & Herzegovina international is seen as somebody who can fulfil this role, with both new boss Andrea Pirlo and star man Ronaldo keen for him to join.

Juve had been considering a move for Mauro Icardi during previous windows, and before he moved to PSG, so this indicates a new direction being taken under Pirlo.

Ancelotti eyes reunion with Rodriguez

Everton are hoping to sign Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez, according to TalkSPORT.

The 29-year-old, whose contract at the Santiago Bernabeu comes to an end next summer, is no longer wanted by the Spanish giants, and it is claimed that Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful of having a reunion with the Colombian he coached at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

This means the Toffees are eyeing a permanent move, though a loan is also seen as a possibility at this point, according to the report.

Sky Sports have suggested Everton are also in talks with Watford over a move for midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and are targeting Napoli's Allan.

Tap-ins

- Atalanta have joined Monaco in their pursuit of Mohamed Simakan, according to Foot Mercato. The Ligue 1 outfit had hoped to complete a deal back in July but are not willing to pay the fee of between €15m-€20m that Strasbourg wanted for their right-back.

- Newcastle United are showing an interest in signing Arsenal defender Rob Holding on loan, reports The Daily Mail. If the Gunners complete their deal for Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, it is said the Englishman will be allowed to leave on a short-term basis.