Transfer Talk: Barcelona want Manchester City's Jesus to replace Suarez

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Barcelona want Jesus to replace Suarez

Lionel Messi is not the only player who could be leaving Barcelona, as reports in Spain suggest that Luis Suarez may be among those to be shown to the exit at the Camp Nou.

And Globo Esporte reports that the Catalan giants have identified Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as a potential replacement for the outgoing Uruguay international.

Barcelona are said to have already made contact with City to ask about the Brazilian's availability, with the fact he is 10 years Suarez's junior being part of the appeal behind the move.

Ronald Koeman will be leading Barca's renewal process, having taken over as manager, and is keen for this move to materialise.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Hunter: Why Barca should let Messi leave

Pirlo and Ronaldo keen for Dzeko move

Juventus are looking for a new frontman with Gonzalo Higuain likely to leave this summer, and Calciomercato reports that Roma's Edin Dzeko could be the man they bring in.

The Serie A champions are said to be looking for somebody who can hold the ball up and link the play well, as opposed to a straight out goalscorer, seeing as they already have Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bosnia & Herzegovina international is seen as somebody who can fulfil this role, with both Andrea Pirlo and Ronaldo keen for him to join.

Juve had been considering a move for Mauro Icardi during previous windows, so this indicates a new direction being taken under Pirlo.

Ancelotti eyes reunion with Rodriguez

Everton are hoping to sign Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez, according to TalkSport.

The 29-year-old, whose contract at the Santiago Bernabeu comes to an end next summer, is no longer wanted by the Spanish giants, and it Is claimed that Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful of having a reunion with the Colombian he coached at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

This means the Toffees are eyeing a permanent move for him, though a loan is also seen as a possibility at this point, according to the report.

Sky Sports have suggested Everton are also in talks with Watford over a move for Abdoulaye Doucoure and are targeting Napoli's Allan.

Tap-ins

- Atalanta have joined Monaco in their pursuit of Mohamed Simakan, according to Foot Mercato. The Ligue 1 outfit had hoped to complete a deal back in July, but are not willing to pay the fee of between €15 and €20 million that Strasbourg wanted for their right-back.

- Newcastle United are showing an interest in signing Arsenal defender Rob Holding on loan, reports The Daily Mail. If the Gunners complete their deal for Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, it is said that the Englishman will be allowed to leave on a short-term basis.

- Crystal Palace are getting closer to completing a move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze after making a bid of £19.5m, according to The Guardian. The Eagles had a £12m bid for the 22-year-old rejected earlier this month, but this improved offer could see him move to Selhurst Park.