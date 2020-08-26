Stewart Robson isn't surprised Juventus have let Gonzalo Higuain leave the club after four seasons in Turin. (1:24)

Gonzalo Higuain 'not the player he once was' (1:24)

Juventus are in talks over the signing of United States international Weston McKennie, sources have told ESPN.

McKennie has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League. Southampton and Newcastle United were both keen according to ESPN sources, while Chelsea and Liverpool also showed interest earlier in the season.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- Stream Serie A games on ESPN+

Bundesliga rivals Hertha Berlin were confident of completing a move for McKennie earlier in the summer, sources told ESPN, but the 21-year-old was keen to move away from Germany.

Juventus arrived with a late move for McKennie, with new manager Andrea Pirlo a key figure in accelerating the process for the USMNT midfielder, sources told ESPN.

McKennie made 28 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke last term and scored three goals.

He will come in during a summer where Juve are looking to bring down the average age of their squad, with several of their key starters over 30.

Pirlo was named Juve manager as a replacement for Maurizio Sarri earlier this month and in his first news conference, he announced that striker Gonzalo Higuain is set to leave the club.

World Cup-winner Blaise Matuidi left the club this summer to join MLS side Inter Miami.