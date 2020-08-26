Mark Ogden explains why a deal for Lionel Messi might not be wise for Manchester City or PSG. (1:07)

TOP STORY: Messi tells Neymar of Man City move

The talk of Wednesday was about Lionel Messi and where the Barcelona talisman would land next, with report after report unearthing new details about a potential move to Manchester City.

Emerging from ESPN Brasil's Jorge Nicola is a spectacular wrinkle that makes this saga even more breathtaking, however.

The commentator reports that Messi has contacted Neymar to inform him of his move to the Etihad. And, this is where it really gets good, there is an insinuation that the 33-year-old has encouraged his former Camp Nou companion to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join him in Pep Guardiola's side.

Neymar has two years remaining on his PSG contract, however, and the Parisian club's owners have proven stubborn negotiators in the past. If Messi did plan a rendezvous with Neymar in Manchester, City will have to come up with some serious coin -- while navigating the Financial Fair Play regulations they were adjudged to have breached in February.

Liverpool face Brewster decision

Liverpool will need to make a decision on forward Rhian Brewster sooner rather than later with two Premier League clubs looking to take him away on loan, the Daily Express reports.

The 20-year-old starlet has proven himself to be more than just an intriguing talent during preseason, scoring in games against Stuttgart and FC Salzburg.

While he is expected to play some kind of role in the Community Shield against Arsenal, Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion are both looking into the possibility of making an offer.

Jurgen Klopp already has plenty of great attacking options, but Brewster could easily turn out to be something special.

Thiago Silva set for Chelsea medical

Veteran defender Thiago Silva will undergo his Chelsea medical on Thursday ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports reports.

The 35-year-old's deal is in the closing stages of the move with "finishing touches" being put on the deal in the last 48 hours. Paris Saint-Germain seemingly made a last minute bid to try and bring him back to the club, but it appears that was in vain.

The plan is for him to join on a 12-month contract, but if it all goes well, he could end up staying for a year beyond that.

Tap-ins

- Sky Sports is reporting that Celtic may consider a move for Atletico Madrid striker Ivan Saponjic if they lose Odsonne Edouard, or any striker for that matter, this summer. The belief is that it would take an absolutely huge offer to tempt the Scottish champions into selling Edouard, but with the future of Leigh Griffiths also being a topic of discussion, they may have to start thinking about going on the attack for a new man up top.

- Inter Milan have struck a deal to sign Sandro Tonali from Brescia, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. While a string of top clubs have been in the mix to try and sign Tonali for many months now, the San Siro residents are at the front of the queue and, if this report is to be believed, they've managed to land their man for a strong fee of €35m.

- Fulham are closing in on the permanent £8m signing of midfielder Harrison Reed, the Evening Standard reports. Reed was deemed to be a vital piece of the puzzle in Scott Parker's side as the Londoners earned promotion back to the Premier League last season, and in the wake of a successful loan spell, it seems as if the Southampton prodigy is heading back to the capital.