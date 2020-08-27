Julien Laurens believes Weston McKennie is the ideal player for Andrea Pirlo to bring in for Juve's rebuild. (1:30)

USMNT's McKennie 'fits the bill' for Pirlo's vision at Juventus (1:30)

United States men's national team star Weston McKennie has arrived in Italy ahead of officially signing with Serie A champions Juventus.

The player will join the Italian side from German club Schalke with Juve tweeting photos and a video on Thursday of McKennie arriving at the Turin airport.

McKennie, 21, is expected to undergo a medical and be unveiled as a Juve player on Friday. The deal is reportedly an initial loan deal for one season with an option to permanently join afterward.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- Transfer Q&A: How will summer transfers work?

He will become the first American to sign for Juventus and the club's first signing this summer since Andrea Pirlo replaced Maurizio Sarri as manager earlier this month.

Sources told ESPN on Wednesday that Pirlo was a key figure in getting the deal over the line.

Juve fought off competition from Premier League clubs Chelsea, Liverpool and Southampton to sign the midfielder.

McKennie will become the latest U.S. international to join one of Europe's top clubs after Christian Pulisic signed for Chelsea and Gio Reyna moved to Borussia Dortmund.

McKennie made 28 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke last season and scored three goals.

He will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala as Juventus aim to clinch a 10th consecutive Serie A title.