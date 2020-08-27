What Chelsea are getting in Ben Chilwell (1:06)

Chelsea have completed the signing of Malang Sarr on a free transfer, the club announced on Thursday.

Sarr, 21, left French club Nice this summer and has signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League also announced that the defender will spend the 2020-21 campaign out on loan.

"The opportunity to sign Malang was one we could not miss," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia told the club's website.

"He is a tremendous prospect and we will be monitoring him closely during his loan period, hoping he will soon be back at Chelsea. We are very happy to welcome him to the club today."

Sarr made 116 appearances for Nice and represented France at last year's under-21 European championship.

Chelsea have been active in the transfer market with the signings of Sarr, Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Sources have told ESPN that the Blues are close to signing Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva and Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz before the start of the season.