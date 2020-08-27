Derby County forward Wayne Rooney has said he would love to see Lionel Messi play in the Premier League.
Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club, having spent his entire 16-year career to date at Camp Nou.
Sources have told ESPN that Manchester City have crunched the numbers to see whether a move would be compatible with financial fair play regulations, and that would see Messi reunited with manager Pep Guardiola, who he won the Champions League with twice at Barcelona.
And ex-DC United star Rooney, who also played for Everton and Manchester United in the Premier League said, despite having turned 33 this year, Messi would still be a huge hit in England's top flight.
"Every day of the week," Rooney told talkSPORT when asked if he wanted to see Messi in the Premier League. "I know he's getting a bit older but no one has ever seen a player like him [before].
"There's that debate of Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo and Messi just has everything. He can create goals, scores goals. He's the best player of all-time.
"If he can come to the Premier League, whichever team it is, and I do believe it's only Manchester City or Manchester United -- I'd take Messi at United.
"He's one of the only players I've ever sat there and watched and [am] just in awe of. I've played, obviously, with Cristiano and the two of them have set a standard which I don't think we'll ever see again but, for me, Messi is just a different level.
"The United States shouldn't even be in his mindset at all because he's too good for that level. He's miles too good for that level.
"He could come to the Premier League and win Player of the Year. One million percent. I don't think he can do it for the next two or three years, but certainly for next season.
"If he surrounds himself with Kevin De Bruyne, with Bruno Fernandes, with these types of players, he can go and win a seventh Ballon d'Or."