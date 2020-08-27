Stewart Robson and Sid Lowe explain why Ronald Koeman might be pleased to see Lionel Messi leave Barcelona. (1:57)

Derby County forward Wayne Rooney has said he would love to see Lionel Messi play in the Premier League.

Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club, having spent his entire 16-year career to date at Camp Nou.

Sources have told ESPN that Manchester City have crunched the numbers to see whether a move would be compatible with financial fair play regulations, and that would see Messi reunited with manager Pep Guardiola, who he won the Champions League with twice at Barcelona.

And ex-DC United star Rooney, who also played for Everton and Manchester United in the Premier League said, despite having turned 33 this year, Messi would still be a huge hit in England's top flight.

"Every day of the week," Rooney told talkSPORT when asked if he wanted to see Messi in the Premier League. "I know he's getting a bit older but no one has ever seen a player like him [before].

"There's that debate of Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo and Messi just has everything. He can create goals, scores goals. He's the best player of all-time.

"If he can come to the Premier League, whichever team it is, and I do believe it's only Manchester City or Manchester United -- I'd take Messi at United.