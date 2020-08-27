Transfer Talk: Liverpool's Mane to replace Messi at Barcelona?

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Mane stalls on new deal in hopes of Barca move

Shock reports in Europe today state that Liverpool's Sadio Mane has been offered to Barcelona as a replacement for Lionel Messi.

The Argentine made himself the biggest topic in world football after declaring that he wished to leave Barcelona following the club's runners-up finish in La Liga and yet another humiliating Champions League exit this season.

Though Manchester City have been installed as early favourites to prize Messi away from his current club, Mundo Deportivo claim that Mane could make the switch to Barcelona that would see him link up with new Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman -- who he spent two years working under at Southampton.

The claim comes after Mane stalled on signing a new contract with Liverpool, his current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season. Now, Reds officials expected to demand £108 million should they part with the Senegalese star.

Milan may spoil Inter's bid for Tonali

Respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has this evening claimed that AC Milan have submitted a fresh bid to sign Sandro Tonali from Brescia.

The news will be met with great interest by many after Gazetta Dello Sport claimed yesterday that city rivals Inter Milan had struck a £31m deal to sign Tonali.

However, Romano tweeted on Thursday that while Inter Milan have agreed personal terms with Tonali, no agreement has yet been reached with Brescia.

Tonali made 35 Serie A appearances last season for Brescia, who were relegated to Italy's second division after finishing 19th.

West Brom ponder move for Watford's Deeney

Though West Bromwich Albion are keen to lower the age of their squad, club manager Slaven Bilic has been offered the opportunity to sign veteran striker Troy Deeney from Watford.

The Daily Mail claim that Deeney's future at Watford has been plunged into doubt following the club's relegation from the Premier League, and his 10-year stay at Vicarage Road could subsequently be about to end.

If age is anything to go by, then a move to West Brom for Deeney is unlikely to happen after Bilic didn't follow up interest in Brighton's Shane Duffy because of his age.

Huddersfield's Karlan Grant, Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze, and West Ham United's Grady Diangana remain Albion's main transfer targets.

Tap-Ins

- Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will tell N'Golo Kante to find a new club this summer to help fund a bid for West Ham's Declan Rice. That's according to Football Insider, who this afternoon reported that Lampard will listen to offers for the central midfielder that meet the Blues' £60m asking price.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to sell Matthew Doherty to Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £12m, plus a potential £5m in add-ons. The Guardian reported on Thursday that the arrival of Doherty will allow Serge Aurier to leave north London. Aurier is currently wanted by AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and AS Monaco.