Shaka Hislop says he praises Zlatan Ibrahimovic for still being able to perform at the highest level at 38 years old. (1:10)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has extended his contract with AC Milan by a year, the club announced.

The striker's contract expired at the end of last season but he has signed a new deal after impressing with his performances.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- The all-time 39 worst kits ranked

- Transfer Q&A: How will summer transfers work?

The player's agent Mino Raiola hinted recently that Ibrahimovic was edging closer to signing an extension at the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic, 38, rejoined the Serie A club in December on a free transfer after leaving MLS team LA Galaxy last summer.

He previously spent two seasons with Milan from 2010-2012, where he won the league title.

The former Sweden international finished the campaign with 10 goals in 18 appearances and helped Milan secure a Europa League place for the 2020-21 season.

He also became the oldest player to score at least 10 goals in a single Serie A campaign.

With 51 league goals at Milan, Ibrahimovic is the first player to reach the half-century mark for both San Siro clubs. He scored 57 goals for rivals Inter Milan between 2006 and 2009.