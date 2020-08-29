LIVE Transfer Talk: Atletico Madrid to battle Juventus for Suarez

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Atletico Madrid to battle Juventus for Suarez

Luis Suarez appears to have no future at beleaguered Barcelona, and the clubs are now starting to line-up to fight for his signature.

Sky Italy reports that Juventus want to take him to Serie A, but in Spain the front page of Diario AS proclaims that Atletico Madrid want to lure him to the Spanish capital.

The Italian champions may have a stranglehold on Serie A right now but it's clear to see that they're going to face some serious challenges in the upcoming season, and if they want to claim that elusive Champions League crown, they'll need to strengthen.

The 33-year-old seems to be destined to leave the Nou Camp this summer, surplus to requirements and in the final year of his contract

LIVE BLOG

10.50 BST: Marca is reporting that Real Betis are on the verge of signing Claudio Bravo. The 37-year-old is a free agent after leaving Manchester City when his contract expired earlier this month.

10.11 BST: Leeds United have smashed their transfer record by completing a move for Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno for a fee in the region of £27m.

09.30 BST: Reports suggest that Matt Doherty will have a medical later today ahead of completing a £15m move from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Tottenham Hotspur. A big loss for Wolves, and a real condundrum for fantasy managers!

AC Milan close in on Diaz

AC Milan are finally closing in on the signing of Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, Sky Italy reports.

The process of getting this deal over the finish line has been ongoing for quite some time now, and it appears as if they're starting to settle on the finer details. Milan will initially take him on loan with an option to buy, and if they go through with it, there will also be a buy back option in place for Madrid.

All they're waiting on now is for the player to agree personal terms.

Tap-ins

- Chelsea have focused their attention on trying to sign AC Milan youngster Gianluigi Donnarumma, Football Insider reports. After struggling to lock down the signing of Edouard Mendy, the Blues have changed targets, although it could cost them around £50m as they continue the search for a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

- Sky Sports is reporting that Aston Villa's £10m bid for Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash has been rejected. Dean Smith has clearly recognised that additions need to be made to the squad after a close call with relegation last season, but with Sheffield United, AC Milan, West Ham and Southampton all being in the mix, Forest appear to be keeping their options open.

- The BBC is reporting that Bologna's bid to try and sign Hearts wonderkid Aaron Hickey has failed. The 18-year-old visited both Bologna and Bayern Munich in an attempt to come to decide his future, but it doesn't seem as if the real deal has presented itself as of yet.