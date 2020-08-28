Transfer Talk: AC Milan close in on Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

AC Milan close in on Diaz

AC Milan are finally closing in on the signing of Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, Sky Italy reports.

The process of getting this deal over the finish line has been ongoing for quite some time now, and it appears as if they're starting to settle on the finer details. Milan will initially take him on loan with an option to buy, and if they go through with it, there will also be a buy back option in place for Madrid, according to the report.

All they're waiting on now is for Brahim to agree to the personal terms.

Juventus interested in Suarez

Juventus are interested in making a move to try and sign Barcelona forward Luis Suarez, Sky Italy reports.

The Italian champions may have a stranglehold on Serie A right now but it's clear to see that they're going to face some serious challenges in the upcoming season, and if they want to claim that elusive Champions League crown, they'll need to strengthen.

The veteran striker Suarez seems to be destined to leave the Nou Camp this summer, and while a string of clubs are chasing him, the Old Lady's name value could give them the edge.

Hickey's move to Serie A falls through?

BBC is reporting that Bologna's bid to try and sign Hearts wonderkid Aaron Hickey has failed.

The 18-year-old visited both Bologna and Bayern Munich in an attempt to come to decide his future, but it doesn't seem as if the real deal has presented itself as of yet.

The belief is that the bid from the Italians has fallen far short of the valuation that Hearts have of Hickey, as they clearly understand the potential that many top European clubs see in him.

Tap-ins

- Chelsea have focused their attention on trying to sign AC Milan youngster Gianluigi Donnarumma, Football Insider reports. After struggling to lock down the signing of Edouard Mendy, the Blues have gone for an out there more for the Milan sensation - although it could cost them around £50 million as they continue the search for a Kepa Arrizabalaga replacement.

- Sky Sports is reporting that Aston Villa's £10 million bid for Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash has been rejected. Dean Smith has clearly recognised that additions need to be made to the squad after a close call with relegation last season, but with Sheffield United, AC Milan, West Ham and Southampton all being in the mix, Forest appear to be keeping their options open.