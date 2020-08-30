Don Hutchison still finds it hard to believe Lionel Messi will actually end up leaving Barcelona. (0:49)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: PSG going all-in on Messi

Any club in the world would want Lionel Messi, and Sport in Spain has reported that Paris Saint-Germain are one of the few who have decided they can pull a move off -- presuming he is allowed to leave Barcelona.

Sources told ESPN earlier this week that PSG were monitoring the Messi situation, and that the Barca star has even chatted with Neymar about reuniting in Paris, and Sport now says the Parisian club are going to step up their interest.

The Argentine's wages will be of no concern to the Champions League finalists, though if a fee is required, they will need to sell before signing him to satisfy Financial Fair Play regulations.

The powerbrokers at PSG feel that linking Messi up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe would take the club to the next level.

09.30 BST: Leeds United completed the signing of SC Freiburg defender Robin Koch late on Saturday night, who Bild says will become one of the highest-paid German defenders in the game. He flew into Yorkshire earlier that day for his medical and to agree a deal which will tie him to Leeds until the summer of 2024.

Leeds reportedly paid around €14.5m to land the 24-year-old former Kaiserslautern player. Koch has two full caps for Germany and was part of the squad which finished runners-up in last year's European Under-21 Championship, losing in the final to Spain.

He was the second signing of the day for Leeds, who had sealed a €30 move for Rodrigo of Valencia in the morning.

✍️ #LUFC are pleased to announce the signing of Robin Koch from Bundesliga side SC Freiburg — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 29, 2020

Inter have change of heart in transfer policy

Inter Milan have made a complete U-turn in their transfer plans, according to Calciomercato.

The Italian giants had previously been taking a youthful approach, hoping to sign 20-year-old duo Sandro Tonali and Marash Kumbulla from Brescia and Verona, respectively.

The Nerazzurri have now turned their attention to 33-year-old Arturo Vidal and 34-year-old Aleksandar Kolarov from Barcelona and AS Roma respectively.

Calciomercato reports that this decision has been made with the hope of adding extra leadership to the squad, rather than relying on youngsters, with the likes of Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella already playing important roles for the team.

Pressure on Pickford as Ancelotti targets Romero

Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bring Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero to Everton, reports The Sunday Mirror.

Jordan Pickford has made a number of high-profile mistakes, and it seems as though he may be losing the manager's faith.

If he were to lose his place, this could be a big blow for the 26-year-old's England career, with Nick Pope and Dean Henderson, of Burnley and Man United respectively, already providing him with competition.

It is Henderson returning to Old Trafford -- after a two-year loan with Sheffield United -- that could facilitate Romero's potential move to the Toffees..

- Rennes manager Julien Stephan is keen on signing Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani, reports Calciomercato. It is suggested that they are looking for reinforcements in their back line after qualifying for the Champions League with a third-place finish in Ligue 1 last term. Andrea Pirlo is aiming to overhaul the squad having taken over from Maurizio Sarri, with Rugani among the players he is willing to let go in order to bring in his own signings.

- Marseille are hoping to sign 33-year-old Japanese left-back Yuto Nagatomo, reports Foot Mercato. In Friday's press conference, Andre Villas-Boas admitted that his side were looking to bring players in on free transfers and loans. Nagatomo will be available for free after departing Galatasaray at the culmination of the latest Turkish Super Lig campaign.

- Rennes have already identified a potential replacement for Chelsea target Edouard Mendy, as they have turned their attention to Alphonse Areola, according to Foot Mercato. The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, making just eight appearances across all competitions. The outlet reports that the Ligue 1 outfit are hoping to bring the World Cup winner in on loan, to help them facilitate numerous acquisitions ahead of their Champions League campaign.