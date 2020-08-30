Transfer Talk: Chelsea close to £90m Havertz deal, may loan out Sarr

Ale Moreno says it's imperative for Barcelona and Lionel Messi to reach an understanding on his contract. (2:16)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Chelsea close in on Havertz

Bild are reporting that Chelsea are close to announcing the signing of Kai Havertz.

The German publication have stated that the attacking midfielder has been edging towards a move to west London for the last 48 hours, but that the moved has taken another step forward today as a result of the 21-year-old not taking part in Bayer Leverkusen's performance tests over the weekend. And though he completed the club's coronavirus tests on Friday and Saturday, which he needed to do anyway in order to represent Germany, he could by revealed the Blues this week in a move believed to be in the region of £90 million.

Havertz's Germany teammate Timo Werner has already moved to Stamford Bridge as Frank Lampard continues to rebuild his side this summer.

Werner has since been joined by Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, Thiago Silva from Paris Saint-Germain, and French defender Malang Sarr.

Sarr, it's believed, could move to Leverkusen on loan in an effort to help Chelsea secure the signing of Havertz.

Tottenham in talks with King

Talksport believe Jose Mourinho is hoping to add more firepower to his attack by signing AFC Bournemouth striker Josh King.

The north Londoners are looking for competition and back up for Harry Kane and despite having been linked with Callum Wilson in the past, Spurs are now turning their attentions to his Cherries striker partner King.

The Norwegian's agent is believed to have held talks with Spurs already. King has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United, but the Old Trafford side had a bid for £20m rejected.

King is currently training with the Norway national team and will have to quarantine when he returns to the UK.

Koulibaly close to City move

Despite being heavily linked with a move to PSG, La Gazzetta dello Sport believes Kalidou Koulibaly is close to signing for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The Senegalese defender has been linked with every major European club in the last few transfer windows, but is said to be keen to help facilitate a move to the Premier League.

The sticking point would appear to be the €70m transfer fee, which City believe to be too high.

Koulibaly is reportedly taking it upon himself to ask Napoli club officials to lower their price demands, though it is unclear whether they'll let him go at a reduced price.

Tap-ins

- West Bromwich Albion are close to signing Wigan Athletic and former Leicester City centre-back Cedric Kipre for £900k, who is reportedly turning down a move to Blackburn Rovers to play in the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail. Albion are also considering loan moves for Watford's Troy Deeney and Brighton & Hove Albion's Shane Duffy. Wigan, meanwhile, are desperate to raise funds after having been plunged into administration.

- Internazionale boss Antonio Conte is looking to celebrate his new extended deal as coach by landing N'Golo Kante from Chelsea, according to Football Italia. Conte is hoping to land the French World Cup winner for £50m as he looks to add experience to his Nerazzurri squad. Conte signed Kante while managing Chelsea from Leicester City in 2016 for €36m and now that Kante appears to have fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, he could be allowed to leave at the right price, particularly as the Blues look to continue their spending spree this week with the alleged signing of Havertz.