Transfer Talk: AC Milan, Everton chase Barcelona's Emerson

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

AC Milan, Everton chase Emerson deal

Mundo Deportivo is reporting that AC Milan and Everton are attempting to sign Emerson from Barcelona. However, the Catalan club are keen to make way for new players, and so would like to recoup €32 million for the full-back's services rather than send him out on loan for a second season, or for a cut-price fee.

Barcelona signed Emerson last summer and loaned him to Real Betis. The Brazilian has attracted admiring glances from all over Europe, but no clubs are yet to lodge a bid that satisfies Barca's officials.

Milan have so far bid €18m plus a player in return, while Everton wanted to complete a two-year loan deal. It looks as though both clubs will have to do better if they're to land the 21-year-old's services.

Beckham tries to tempt Higuain to Miami

David Beckham has made contact with Juventus about the possibility of taking Gonzalo Higuain to Inter Miami CF, reports Calciomercato.

The Italian outlet believes Beckham himself has sounded out the Argentina international to see if he would be interested in a move to MLS.

And Higuain is believed to be open to finishing his career in the U.S. rather than returning to his homeland, but the deal could falter as a result of the striker's current salary.

Contracted to the Old Lady until 2021, Higuain has a net salary of €7.5m per season, which would be beyond Beckham's budget.

Higuain would need to take a pay cut, while Juve would need to agree to sell their striker before Beckham can even think about landing his man.

PSG target Inter's Brozovic

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo is interested in signing Marcelo Brozovic from Internazionale, according to Le10sport.

The French outlet believe the Ligue 1 champions see the Croatian midfielder as a key part of their rebuild in midfield, though they face competition from Bayern Munich. However, the German giants need to streamline their squad before they can add to it, which is why they're looking to offload Javi Martinez and Thiago Alcantara. This means that Leonardo has the advantage in the race for Brozovic's signature.

PSG were left weakened by the injury of Marco Verratti in the Champions League quarterfinals and while Leonardo's top target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic appears to be too expensive, Brozovic could be a more affordable option.

Inter are keen to sell Brozovic, but PSG will need to move fast if they're to avoid a tug of war with Bayern.

Tap-ins

- Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have reportedly offered Arsenal star Mezut Ozil a mouthwatering £15m-per-year contract, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik. Ozil's current deal expires in 2021, but Al-Nassr want to sign the Germany international this summer, though they're prepared to wait a year to sign the attacking midfielder on a free transfer next summer. Ozil appears to have no future under Mikel Arteta, and the Gunners would be interested in offloading one of their highest-paid players.

- Arsenal are set to re-sign Dani Ceballos on loan for a second successive season from Real Madrid, according to Spanish journalist Jose Luis Sanchez. The two clubs are working to finalise a deal for the 2020-21 season that will include an option for Arsenal to buy the 24-year-old on a permanent deal. Ceballos, who made 37 appearances in all competitions last season, has been persuaded to stay by Arteta, while Madrid are keen to freshen up their own squad by offloading their fringe players.