David Beckham's Inter Miami is "very close" to agreeing to personal terms with Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, a source has told ESPN.

TyC Sports reported on Wednesday that the two sides have already agreed to terms. However, sources told ESPN that talks are still ongoing.

The Athletic has also reported that Miami has obtained Higuain's discovery rights -- akin to a right of first refusal -- from D.C. United, which would clear the way for the player to head to South Florida.

Higuain, 32, is free to leave Juventus after new manager Andrea Pirlo said the Argentine striker is not in his plans. If the Miami deal is completed, Higuain would join former Juventus teammate Blaise Matuidi in Miami, as well as his older brother, D.C. United's Federico Higuain, in MLS.

Gonzalo Higuain has been a professional for 15 years, the bulk of that time coming in Europe with some of the game's biggest clubs. After breaking through with River Plate in 2005, Higuain moved to Real Madrid in 2007. He has since gone to play for Napoli and Juventus, as well as loan spells with Milan and Chelsea. All told, Higuain has made 640 league and cup appearances at club level, scoring 306 goals.

From 2009 until 2018, Higuain was a consistent international presence with Argentina, making 75 appearances and scoring 31 goals. He was part of World Cup squads in 2010, 2014 and 2018.