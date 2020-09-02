Transfer Talk: Chelsea told to fork out £30m for Kepa replacement Mendy

Gab Marcotti says "it's not a good look" for Gareth Bale to be complaining about Real Madrid not letting him go. (1:56)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Chelsea told to fork out £30m for Mendy

Chelsea have been told that they will have to fork out at least £30 million if they are to sign goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Stade Rennes. Contrary to L'Equipe's report earlier Wednesday that the Ligue 1 club have valued the shot-stopper at £22m, the Telegraph said it is after an additional £8m.

Frank Lampard's pursuit of a new goalkeeper comes after Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped twice in favour of Blues' backup keeper Willy Caballero last season. That's despite Kepa breaking world records two years ago when he joined the Stamford Bridge club for a whopping £71m.

The report adds that the chances of Kepa leaving Stamford Bridge remain unlikely.

Inter eye double swoop

Internazionale are said to be in negotiations with fellow Serie A side Hellas Verona concerning a possible move for striker Oliver Jurgens.

Italian reporter Gianluca Marzio say Antonio Conte was impressed by the Estonian teenager's efforts during a loan spell with AS Roma that started in January. Conte is now at the forefront of the race to snap up Jurgens, with the 17-year-old also attracting attention from Valencia and Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Marzio also claims in a separate report that Inter have completed negotiations with Roma to bring in veteran defender Aleksandar Kolarov on on a deal worth €3.5m per year.

Tap-Ins

- Premier League newbies West Bromwich Albion have made an approach to sign Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi on loan, according to Football Insider. Chelsea are said to be comfortable with the idea of Batshuayi leaving on loan, but would be more content to secure a permanent move for the 26-year-old Belgium international. Two years ago, Batshuayi was reportedly valued at £50m amid interest from West Ham United.

- Scottish club Hearts are set to sign Preston North End winger Josh Ginnelly on a season-long loan, Football Insider also reports. The 23-year-old has only one season remaining on his contract at Preston and will become a free agent next season.