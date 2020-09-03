Gab Marcotti believes neither Barcelona or Lionel Messi will want the players situation resolved in court. (1:55)

Barcelona remain eager to fight for Lionel Messi's future at the club and are still holding out hope he will honour the final year of his contract following a meeting with the Argentina forward's father, sources have told ESPN.

On Wednesday, Jorge Messi met with president Josep Maria Bartomeu to discuss his son's future after the six-time Ballon d'Or-winner had informed the Camp Nou side of his desire to leave.

Messi is looking for a new challenge in his career, sources have told ESPN, though neither he nor his representatives have commented on Wednesday's showdown talks.

Sources have told ESPN that Messi is reflecting on Barcelona's position before deciding on the next step.