Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has agreed to join Juventus, sources have told ESPN.

ESPN reported earlier this week that Italian champions Juve were in talks to sign the 33-year-old Uruguay international but expected a deal to be "difficult."

However, Suarez, who is the third-highest scorer in Barcelona's history is now set to depart for Serie A with reports claiming he will move for a nominal fee and link up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.

The move comes amid Lionel Messi's battle to leave Barcelona. On Friday, Messi's father insisted the player no longer has a €700 million release clause at Barcelona in a letter to La Liga president Javier Tebas.

Suarez would join Arthur at Juventus, the midfielder agreed a switch to Italy before the season ended, while Ivan Rakitic has also left Barcelona this week.

Suarez, who is set to replace Argentina international Gonzalo Higuain at Juve, won four La Liga titles and the Champions League during six seasons at Camp Nou.

Higuain has been linked with a move to MLS where he will join Inter Miami.