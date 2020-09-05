Transfer Talk: Juventus eye Atletico's Morata if Suarez deal from Barca falters

ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti explains what Barcelona must do first in order to bring in summer signings. (0:56)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Juve consider Morata if no Suarez

Italian champions Juventus are planning other options in case their quest to sign Luis Suarez from Barcelona falls through, and AS are suggesting they're considering Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Juve are desperate to add another attacking option to the squad and they've been heavily linked with Suarez and AS Roma star Edin Dzeko. The club has an agreement in place with Suarez but the player is yet to reach a deal with Barcelona over his severance package, or sort out the issue of his passport, which can take up to a month to finalise.

Similarly, Juve are believed to have an agreement in place with Dzeko but Roma are unwilling to let him leave until they've completed the signing of Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli.

This is why AS have linked the Turin-based club with Morata, and suggest the club has even put together a technical dossier on the Atletico forward.

Morata spent two seasons at Juve between 2014 and 2016, and the club is willing to throw in one from Federico Bernardeschi, Aaron Ramsey or Douglas Costa to sweeten the deal.

Mourinho contemplates shock move for Hughes

The Daily Mirror is linking Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho with a surprise move for Watford midfielder Will Hughes.

Mourinho is looking to reshape his squad but he has to balance the books while doing so. The Spurs manager has already signed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton, Matthew Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Joe Hart from Burnley, which is why Hughes -- at £13m -- appeals.

Mourinho believes Hughes provides a number of options in various roles across the midfield while also boosting the side's homegrown quota.

Hughes impressed at Watford in the Premier League after joining the club from Derby County in 2017.

Mourinho is prepared to let players leave such as Juan Foyth, Serge Aurier, Danny Rose and Paulo Gazzaniga in an effort to sign squad players such as Hughes.

United hand trial to youngster Khadra

Manchester United have handed a trial to former Borussia Dortmund youngster Reda Khadra, according to the Daily Mail.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given the 19-year-old a chance to prove himself by allowing him to play for the club's U23s, and if successful he could push for a place in the Reds' first team next season.

Khadra was due to play in a friendly against Doncaster earlier in the week but was forced to watch from the sidelines after his international clearance failed to go through.

Khadra plays on the right-hand side but can also play on the left or as an attacking midfielder.

Khadra won the U17 Bundesliga West and U19 Bundesliga West before being released by Dortmund earlier this summer.

Tap-ins

- Hot on the heels of signing Portuguese wonderkid Fabio Silva, Wolves are looking to capture Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo. Todibo impressed while on loan at Schalke 04 last season but Sport believe Wolves are in pole position to sign the centre-back on a permanent basis. Wolves still have money to spend after the Doherty deal to Tottenham, but they value the player below the €17-20m Barcelona are asking for him.

- Leicester City are hoping to hijack West Ham United's move for James Tarkowski, according to the Daily Star. Tarkowski has two years left on his Burnley contract and the Clarets have rejected a £25m bid from the Hammers. And now Leicester are hoping an offer of £30m will be enough to ensure the Foxes take the central defender to Walkers Stadium. Burnley are hoping to get £50m for the defender, or hope that the price tag is enough to put off both would-be suitors.