The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Inter Milan desperate for Kante

Calciomercato is reporting that Inter Milan are willing to go to great lengths in order to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer.

Current Inter boss and former manager for the Blues, Antonio Conte, is apparently desperate to link back up with the man that was viewed as an integral part of Chelsea's Premier League triumph in the 2016-17 season.

However, Chelsea will only accept a bid of at least £60 million, says the report, and more could be required with Inter open to offloading Joao Mario, Ivan Perisic and Dalbert Henrique to fund the move.

Coutinho set to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has told the club he wants to keep hold of Philippe Coutinho, Marca reports.

While the Brazil international has enjoyed flashes of brilliance during his loan spell with Bayern Munich, the same can't really be said for his tenure at the Nou Camp up to this point. Alas, that hasn't thrown Koeman off the scent, and the Spanish giants have ruled out the possibility of another loan move for the ex-Liverpool sensation.

The only way that he would be leaving this summer, as per the report, is if a club came in with a huge permanent offer, but that isn't expected to happen due to the financial restrictions introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AC Milan close in on Bakayoko?

Serie A side AC Milan are edging closer to completing the signing of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, Corriere dello Sport reports.

After a great deal of back and forth between the two clubs over the specifics of the deal, here is now said to be a "general agreement" that should facilitate this transfer getting done.

While he is clearly surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have spent plenty of time dragging their feet over this move, but Bakayoko is said to be working closely with them to try and speed up the process.

Tap-ins

- Liverpool forward Sheyi Ojo looks set to sign for Cardiff City on loan, the Liverpool Echo reports. The 23-year-old is way down the pecking order at Anfield and after six loan spells away from the club, he's now on the verge of making it seven with both Ojo and Liverpool viewing a stint with the Bluebirds as a better option than Nottingham Forest, the other side in the running.

- The Daily Mail is reporting that Sheffield United are set to complete the double signing of Derby County stars Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe. The two full-backs were left out of the Rams' Carabao Cup squad this past weekend and with the new domestic season in England getting underway in just a matter of days, Chris Wilder is getting busy as he aims to secure both men for a fee of £11m.