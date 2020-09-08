ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti explains what Barcelona must do first in order to bring in summer signings. (0:56)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Click here to check out all the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: Umtiti could be key to Barca's Depay deal

Barcelona are hopeful that defender Samuel Umtiti can be the key to them signing Memphis Depay from Lyon, Sport reports.

Netherlands international Depay has become a serious target for Barca since Ronald Koeman left the Dutch job to take over at Camp Nou.

But, even though a deal for Depay would not be a hugely expensive one by Barca's standards, the club need to see some players leave to free up money for wages.

To that end, Sport reports that Barca hope they can convince France international defender Umtiti to return to Lyon, where he joined Barca from in 2016, to help facilitate the deal.

The 2018 World Cup winner's €8 million-a-year salary could be a stumbling block, but there is optimism that this is the way to get the Depay signing over the line.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

14.59 BST: Manchester United are monitoring Sergio Reguilon's situation at Real Madrid but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's priority remains bringing in attacking reinforcements before the transfer deadline, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

United have been made aware through intermediaries that Reguilon, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, is available.

The left-back impressed Solskjaer during United's Europa League semifinal defeat to Sevilla in August and although there have been discussions internally about whether the 23-year-old would improve the squad, the club are focused on strengthening their forward line.

Reports in Spain have suggested Madrid would demand a buy-back clause in any deal for Reguilon, who made his senior debut for Spain this month, before letting him leave.

14.10 BST: Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is close to joining Everton on a season-long loan, sources have told ESPN's James Olley. The 22-year-old has attracted interest from a number of clubs including Rennes and Newcastle but Everton are thought to be in pole position with talks at an advanced stage.

Tomori initially enjoyed an impressive breakthrough spell last season after spending the previous year on loan at Derby County under head coach Frank Lampard.

After Lampard was appointed manager at Stamford Bridge, Tomori was drafted into the first team and thrived to the extent he earned his first senior England call-up in October before making his international debut the following month. However, Tomori has not played a single minute since the restart - his last appearance came in Chelsea's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Feb. 29 - and competition for places hat centre-back as since increased with the arrival of veteran defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Tomori signed a five-year contract with the Blues last December and Lampard continues to view him as a bright prospect for the future. The club want him to gain Premier League experience and Everton have made impressive strides in the transfer window, announcing the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid just two days after securing a £22m deal with Napoli for Allan.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are expected to imminently complete a £20m move for Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

13.32 BST: Paris Saint-Germain were "tempted to make an effort to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona this summer, the club's sporting director has revealed.

Messi announced his intention to leave the club foillowing their first trophyless season in 12 years, only to make a dramatic U-turn and say he would stay for the 2020-21 season.

"Today when you think about the financial situation it's complicated," Leonardo told Canal+. "When we are told Messi wants to leave, we are tempted. You say to yourself, will it be possible? They are players completely out of any discussion.

"I don't know, David Beckham ended up at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi ending up in Paris? I don't know.

"It's football, in the end, everyone's sitting at the table, everyone knows everything, and it's moving forward."

Leonardo added that PSG would do all they could to keep Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the club despite the star duo being regularly linked with moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

"We want to continue with them," he said. "Everything is clear to everyone. We must continue with them. "To have two players like that on the same team is huge. Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo were each in their own club. We have the two best players in the world after Messi and Ronaldo."

play 0:55 Lionel Messi returns to training with Barcelona Take a first look as Lionel Messi returns to first team training with Barcelona.

12.49 BST: Atlanta United FC on Monday announced the transfer of All-Star midfielder Gonzalo "Pity" Martinez to Al-Nassr FC of the Saudi Pro League.

The transfer fee was not disclosed. The transaction opens a designated player spot and an international spot on United's 2020 roster.

Martinez, 27, tallied two goals and two assists in seven MLS matches this season. He added two goals and two assists in three games in Champions League competition.

In his first season with Atlanta in 2019, he was named an MLS All-Star with five goals and nine assists and helped the team win the U.S. Open Cup and the Campeones Cup.

12.12 BST: Lucy Bronze has returned to Manchester City after signing a two-year deal, the club have announced.

The England international, 28, rejoins City after a three-year spell at French giants Lyon where she won three Champions LEagues among a host of other trophies.

Bronze, who was named UEFA Women's Player of the Year in 2019, said: "I'm really happy to be back here at City - I always had it in my mind that I would return one day, and it just feels like the perfect time and opportunity right now.

"I really enjoyed my time in France, but there were so many things that I missed and it's great to be back.

"I feel like I'm returning as a better leader and person, who is capable of bringing similar success to the table here in England - both domestically with City and internationally too."

11.55 BST: Chelsea and AC Milan are close to a deal for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko but are still €5m apart on agreeing a fee, Gazzetta Dello Sport reports.

Bakayoko spent last season on loan at former club Monaco, from where he signed for Chelsea back in 2017.

However, after just one year at Stamford Bridge he spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Milan before returning to Monaco last term.

Now Milan want to bring him back on a permanent basis, but are only prepared to pay Chelsea a €25m transfer fee for the 26-year-old.

11.26 BST: Aston Villa have made a £16m bid to sign striker Josh King from Bournemouth after missing out on his former teammate Callum Wilson, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Villa reportedly bid £21m for England international Wilson at the weekend, only to see him elect to join Newcastle United instead.

King is available for less than Wilson as he only has a year remaining on his contract at Bournemouth, who were relegated last season after five years int he Premier League.

The 28-year-old, who was a target for former club Manchester United in January, scored 48 league goals for Bournemouth after joining them on their promotion to the top flight in 2015.

10.59 BST: Barcelona have ruled out making a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer, club sources have told ESPN's Moises Llorens.

Thiago, 29, has less than a year to run on his deal at Bayern and has expressed a desire to embark on a new challenge. He has been linked with a return to Barca, who he left in 2013, but sources say the Catalan club will not try to bring the Spain international back to Camp Nou.

That paves the way for a move to England, with both Liverpool and Manchester United credited with an interest. Reports suggest Bayern want between €25m-€30m to sell.

10.29 BST: Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona training on Monday for the first time since trying to leave the club.

Messi, 33, will train individually for the next few days, per La Liga's strict coronavirus protocols, before reintegrating with his teammates at a later date.

It is the first time he's been face-to-face with Barca coach Koeman since the two held a meeting on Aug. 21. In the meeting, Messi told the Dutch coach of his desire to leave the club.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti says his club was in no position to sign Messi this summer.

Messi was a reported target of Inter and Manchester City but, when asked if Inter were in a position to make an offer to Messi, Zanetti told TyC Sports: "No. Our market lies on the fact that we have to sell first in order to buy because there are rules, that is the financial fairplay, which we must respect and it's something very important. That is our philosophy."

Asked how the Argentina captain would have adapted to Serie A, his fellow compatriot said: "Messi plays well anywhere. If he stays at Barcelona he has the same responsibilities and pressures and it's never easy to play for a big club."

Messi had admitted his family cried at the possibility that they could leave Barcelona. "The financial aspect is secondary," Zanetti said. "When one talks about family and children it's something delicate and very strong so you can't go against that."

play 1:14 Koeman 'has to find a way' to make Griezmann work at Barcelona Gab Marcotti says that Antoine Greizmann's wages make it extremely difficult for Barcelona not to keep him.

10.03 BST: Chelsea are confident are securing a deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, sources have told ESPN's James Olley, with talks ongoing over a deal likely to be worth an initial £18m. That could rise to as much as £25m as the Premier League club look to find a new No. 1 to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa, who joined Chelsea for €80m, a world-record for a goalkeeper, in 2018, looks set to stay at the club as they struggle to find a buyer and also because he wants to stay and fight for his place. It has been reported that Chelsea technical director Petr Cech is behind the deal to sign Mendy, who helped Rennes finish third in Ligue 1 last season with the joint-second-best defensive record in the division.

Mendy, 28, would become Chelsea's seventh major signing of the summer following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz.

09.30 BST: Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti says there are no negotiations going on to sell Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona or any other club.

The Argentina international, who joined Inter from Racing Club in July 2018 for a reported €22.7m fee, has been considered a strong candidate to become Luis Suarez's successor at Barca but is also a target of other top European clubs.

"We are very happy with Lautaro," Zanetti said. "I saw him when training resumed and he is very happy at Inter. Lautaro knows he is in a great club and he is growing a lot here thanks to the great work done by our coach. We have played 18 games in two months and he's played in almost all of them."

Asked if at any point, he feared losing Martinez, Zanetti said: "As of today there are no negotiations. When you have good players and they are very young, it's very normal that other big clubs look at them but from what I see on a daily basis, Lautaro is very keen to continue his experience in Italy.

"Lautaro is proving to be a great striker and it makes me happy for Inter's present and because I believe we have a No. 9 in Argentina's national team for many years to come. He is one of the most promising youngsters.

"Italian football is very complicated especially for strikers and he is proving maturity and a sense of being able to interpret his role. When he plays with [Romelu] Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, he does well. He is a team player and has a lot of value. There are many players that are part of the club's heritage and we need to keep that if one has a vision for the future."

Sky Italia report that Lautaro Martinez's agents are expected in Milan in the coming days to begin talks over an extension to his contract that runs until 2023.

08.59 BST: Manchester United's hopes of raising extra transfer funds are being hampered by the high wages of fringe players, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

United's financial clout this summer has been restricted by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and so far manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has only been able to add £40m midfielder Donny van de Beek to his squad.

Solskjaer and the executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward are willing to listen to offers for Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Andreas Pereira and Sergio Romero to boost the transfer kitty but so far, interested clubs have been put off by the wages they are on at Old Trafford.

Sources said that players will likely need to accept pay cuts to secure moves away or negotiate a pay-off with United to compensate for time left on their contracts.

08.28 BST: James Rodriguez joined Everton from Real Madrid on Monday, with sources telling ESPN's Rodrigo Faez and Alex Kirkland that the clubs had agreed a €25 million fee. The deal will officially be for two years with an option for a third.

This is the third time James has linked up with coach Carlo Ancelotti, having worked together at Madrid during the 2014-15 season and Bayern Munich in the 2017-18 season.

James, 29, was desperate to leave the Bernabeu this summer to restart his career after a disappointing final season in La Liga.

The Colombia international had been given permission by Real to skip preseason training last week as the move was being finalised.

play 1:04 James Rodriguez will be 'highly motivated' to shine at Everton Gab Marcotti says Carlo Ancelotti will have to build his Everton squad around James Rodriguez.

08.00 BST: There's a "deadlock" over Thomas Partey's future, according to Marca, with Atletico Madrid unable to improve their contract offer, and the midfielder reluctant to push for an exit.

The club's financial constraints mean they can't improve on a deal that Partey rejected earlier this year, leaving him as one of their worst-paid players, with a €50m release clause.

Marca reports that Arsenal and Juventus are the two clubs most interested.

Partey is "calm" over his future, the newspaper says, and "has no intention of forcing a departure," preferring a renewal which would leave him "feeling valued by the club."

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle): Manchester United go after Telles

Manchester United's interest in Porto defender Alex Telles has intensified, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola.

English Soccer Pick 'Em Play for FREE! Be sure to return each week to make new picks. Make Your Picks

Recent injuries sustained by Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams have left United in dire need of a fit left-back and, with Telles being on their radar for a long time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seemingly ready to take things to a new level.

A Bola reports that Telles, 27, is also wanted by Europa League winners Sevilla, but the player's representatives are in Manchester with the hope of sealing a move to Old Trafford.

The Brazil international, whose contract expires next summer, was close to a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but the French champions were unwilling to pay the €30 million transfer fee that Porto wanted.

Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon is another name that is consistently mentioned with a move to the fallen Premier League giants, however the Telles deal is reportedly further along right now, with his agent even flying over to Old Trafford to try and hash out the finer details of a potential contract.

Inter Milan confident over Vidal

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Inter Milan are on the verge of completing the signing of veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal.

The Barcelona general is hoping to make the transition over to the San Siro by the end of the week, putting an end to the constant speculation over his future.

The former Juventus player will be returning to Italy on a contract that will keep him at Inter through until June 2022, bringing his two-year tenure with Barca to a close in the process.

Wolves close in on Ferreira

Wolverhampton Wanderers look set to sign Porto wonderkid Vitor Ferreira on a season-long loan, the Express and Star reports.

The deal would include an option to keep him at Molineux beyond the end of the loan spell, at which point the Europa League quarterfinalists would be required to pay a fee of £18 million to secure a permanent move for the 20-year-old.

Ferreira, also known as Vitinha, is another top Portuguese prospect that Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to add to his ranks. If the transfer goes through, he will also become the club's third major signing of the summer transfer window after Fabio Silva and Fernando Marcal.

Tap-ins

- Gonzalo Higuain has arrived back in Italy to finally arrange his departure from Juventus, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Argentine's four-year stay in Turin has included loan stints with AC Milan and Chelsea, but the clock has apparently struck midnight on the relationship between the two parties. An offer has come in from Inter Miami of MLS, but Higuain isn't willing to commit to a move until he officially leaves Juve.

- Aston Villa are pursuing a permanent switch for Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster, the Sun reports. Villa manager Dean Smith has made an enquiry for the highly-rated sharpshooter, and after missing out on the signing of Callum Wilson, who joined Newcastle United on Monday. Villa reportedly have £20m sitting in the bank that they're ready to put down as a bid for Brewster.

- West Ham United are hoping that an improved bid will help lure Burnley defender James Tarkowski to London Stadium, the Evening Standard reports. The belief is that Tarkowski is ready to leave the Clarets in search of a new club that'll help him break back into the England setup, as the Hammers gear up for a £30m plus add-ons offer after a £27m proposal was rejected.

- Australia international Ajdin Hrustic is nearing a move from FC Groningen to Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Bild. Hrustic has fallen down the Groningen pecking order since the return of one Arjen Robben -- who scored his first goal since his retirement U-turn on the weekend -- and is said to be keen on a move to the Bundesliga.

- Tom Bogert is reporting that FC Dallas' Reggie Cannon is closing in on a transfer to Portuguese top-flight side Boavista, in a move that is being mooted as a European trial for French Europa League entrants Lille.