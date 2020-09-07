The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Click here to check out all the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

Manchester United go after Telles

Manchester United's interest in Porto defender Alex Telles has intensified, the Manchester Evening News has said, citing reports in A Bola.

Recent injuries sustained by Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams have left United in dire need of a fit left-back and, with Telles being on their radar for a long time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seemingly ready to take things to a new level.

Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon is another name that is consistently mentioned with a move to the fallen Premier League giants, however the Telles deal is reportedly further along right now, with his agent even flying over to Old Trafford to try and hash out the finer details of a potential contract.

Manchester United's search for a new left-back has intensified, with Porto flyer Alex Telles firmly in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sights. Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan confident over Vidal

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Inter Milan are on the verge of completing the signing of veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal.

The Barcelona general is hoping to make the transition over to the San Siro by the end of the week, putting an end to the constant speculation over his future.

The former Juventus player will be returning to Italy on a contract that will keep him at Inter through until June 2022, bringing his two-year tenure with Barca to a close in the process.

Wolves close in on Ferreira

Wolverhampton Wanderers look set to sign Porto wonderkid Vitor Ferreira on a season-long loan, the Express and Star reports.

The deal would include an option to keep him at Molineux beyond the end of the loan spell, at which point the Europa League quarterfinalists would be required to pay a fee of £18 million to secure a permanent move for the 20-year-old.

Ferreira, also known as Vitinha, is another top Portuguese prospect that Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to add to his ranks. If the transfer goes through, he will also become the club's third major signing of the summer transfer window after Fabio Silva and Fernando Marcal.

English Soccer Pick 'Em Play for FREE! Be sure to return each week to make new picks. Make Your Picks

Tap-ins

- Gonzalo Higuain has arrived back in Italy to finally arrange his departure from Juventus, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Argentine's four-year stay in Turin has included loan stints with AC Milan and Chelsea, but the clock has apparently struck midnight on the relationship between the two parties. An offer has come in from Inter Miami of MLS, but Higuain isn't willing to commit to a move until he officially leaves Juve.

- Aston Villa are pursuing a permanent switch for Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster, the Sun reports. Villa manager Dean Smith has made an enquiry for the highly-rated sharpshooter, and after missing out on the signing of Callum Wilson, who joined Newcastle United on Monday. Villa reportedly have £20m sitting in the bank that they're ready to put down as a bid for Brewster.

- West Ham United are hoping that an improved bid will help lure Burnley defender James Tarkowski to London Stadium, the Evening Standard reports. The belief is that Tarkowski is ready to leave the Clarets in search of a new club that'll help him break back into the England setup, as the Hammers gear up for a £30m plus add-ons offer after a £27m proposal was rejected.

- Australia international Ajdin Hrustic is nearing a move from FC Groningen to Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Bild. Hrustic has fallen down the Groningen pecking order since the return of one Arjen Robben -- who scored his first goal since his retirement U-turn on the weekend -- and is said to be keen on a move to the Bundesliga.

- Tom Bogert is reporting that FC Dallas' Reggie Cannon is closing in on a transfer to Portuguese top-flight side Boavista, in a move that is being mooted as a European trial for French Europa League entrants Lille.