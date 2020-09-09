LIVE Transfer Talk: Depay and Barcelona agree personal terms

ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti explains what Barcelona must do first in order to bring in summer signings. (0:56)

How likely is it Depay & Wijnaldum join Barcelona? (0:56)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Barca strike deal with Depay

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Lyon's Memphis Depay, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, but talks still are ongoing with the French club over a fee for the forward.

Depay, 26, is out of contract next summer and Lyon sporting director Juninho Pernambucano admitted earlier this week that the player is in a "strong position" if he wants to force an exit.

Sources told ESPN that Barca's top target to strengthen their attack was Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez. But with the Argentine commanding a hefty transfer fee, the Catalan club have been forced to look at alternatives.

New coach Ronald Koeman is pressing for Depay, who he coached in his previous role as Netherlands manager. The former Manchester United man is likely to cost between €20-€30 million.

However, Barca need to raise money by selling before they can buy. So far, only Ivan Rakitic has left the club since the 8-2 thrashing from Bayern Munich, joining Sevilla for an initial €1.5m, and more players will have to leave before Barca can think about adding to their squad.

Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti are among the big names that have been told they can leave, along with a number of fringe players and those returning from loans.

LIVE BLOG

17.56 BST: Alexandre Lacazette wants clarification on his future at Arsenal, sources tell ESPN's James Olley.

Lacazette, 29, has two years left on his current contract but has been linked with a number of clubs this window. The Frenchman has seen youngster Eddie Nketiah take his place in the starting line-up, most notably against Liverpool in the Community Shield.

Arsenal are desperate to not lose both Aubameyang and Lacazette this window, with the former having penned a three-year extension which is expected to be announced in the next few days.

17.05 BST: Another one... hours after Man United announced they had signed USWNT star Tobin Heath, the club have revealed that fellow American Christen Press is also on her way to Manchester.

Say a BIG hello to our latest arrival, @ChristenPress ❤️#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 9, 2020

The forward, 31, has been with National Women's Soccer League side Utah Royals since 2018, and has 58 goals in 138 caps for her country. Heath and Press are just the latest USWNT stars to make the move to England, with Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis recently joining United's rivals, Manchester City.

16.22 BST: Jurgen Klopp is set to meet with Georginio Wijnaldum to discuss the midfielder's future at Liverpool, the Daily Mail reports.

The Netherlands international is wanted by Barcelona, and his contract at Anfield expires next summer.

Wijnaldum, 29, travelled back to Liverpool following international duty on Wednesday.

Should the player leave Liverpool, it could free up funds for the club to pursue Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

16.03 BST: Manchester United have signed two-time Women's World Cup winner and Olympic gold medallist Tobin Heath on a one-year deal, the club announced on Wednesday.

The U.S. Women's National team winger has spent the last seven seasons with the Portland Thorns and is one of a number of U.S. players to come to the Women's Super League this season.

"Manchester United is an exceptional club and I'm thrilled to be joining them," Heath said in a statement.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world. I have big ambitions for this season and can't wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter."

Heath has 168 international caps and was shortlisted for the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

15.38 BST: Danny Rose looks likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur after being frozen out by manager Jose Mourinho, reports The Sun.

Rose, 30, spent the tail end of the 2019/20 season at loan at Newcastle after reportedly falling out with Mourinho.

Speaking to the manager in Amazon Prime's All or Nothing series, the player said: "I was very excited when you came as manager, but if you don't want me to play, I'd rather you just tell me now, and I'll stay at home, and I'll train at home."

The left-back has been linked to multiple moves including with Wolves and across Europe.

15.12 BST: Barcelona have sounded out Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin as a possible replacement for Nelson Semedo, Diario Sport reports.

Barca are open to selling Semedo if a reasonable offer arrives and they're able to source a cheaper alternative.

Arsenal's Bellerin, 25, came through at the club's La Masia academy and has been regularly linked with a return to Camp Nou.

The Spanish full-back, who has a contract in London until 2023, has also reportedly been the subject of a €25m bid from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

14.49 BST: Arsenal's attempt to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been rumbling along all summer. ESPN's Colin Udoh looks at the chances of the Ghana international coming to the Premier League.

14.21 BST: Manchester United have won the race for 16-year-old Alejandro Garnacho from Atletico Madrid according to Marca.

Garnacho will move to Old Trafford after turning down interest from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, and will officially join United after UEFA gives the transfer the final clearance.

Atletico were desperate to keep hold of the player after his success in the youth ranks.

The Red Devils are also expected to sign defenders Marc Jurado, 16, and Alvaro Fernandez, 17, from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

13.53 BST: Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has agreed a deal with Fulham, sources have told ESPN's Rodrigo Faez.

The 27-year-old was on loan at Real Madrid last year, but was limited to only four appearances in La Liga.

Areola would be Fulham's fifth signing this window with the club already securing deals for Mario Lemina, Antonee Robinson, Harrison Reed and Anthony Knockaert.

The player has been linked with moves across Europe, but Fulham are expected to win the race for the France international.

13.32 BST: Manchester City Women have signed former Manchester United captain Alex Greenwood from Lyon on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old joined Lyon in August 2019 and recently came on for Eugenie Le Sommer in the club's Champions League final win over Wolfsburg.

The England international captained Manchester United to promotion to the Women's Super League in her debut season and has also spent stints at Notts County and Liverpool.

The defender has 46 caps and 3 international goals, including one in the 2019 World Cup against Cameroon.

"I've learned so much about myself over the past 15 months by living away from home and in a different culture and environment, but it's given me so much time to develop both personally and as a player," Greenwood said in a statement. "Now is the time for a new challenge though and having experienced such a successful campaign last season, when you get that taste for a winning mentality, it's addictive and I just want to continue that with City."

12.58 BST: European champions Bayern Munich have not given up on United States international Sergino Dest, Sport Bild reports.

The 19-year-old Ajax right-back has been on the Champions League winners' radar since the start of 2020. As the Bavarians continue their scouting for a back-up to Benjamin Pavard, they still hope to recruit Dest but are reportedly not willing to pay more than €10m, with Ajax holding out for a fee in the region of €20m.

Should Bayern's attempt to sign Dest fail, the outlet claims an unnamed Spanish player could arrive at the Allianz Arena as the club's plan B.

Meanwhile, Bayern coach Hansi Flick has called on his club to make new signings ahead of the upcoming Bundesliga season.

Speaking at the presentation of the Champions League trophy at the club museum he said: "I am in exchange with [sporting director] Hasan [Salihamidzic] that we go back onto the market to have good quality in our squad.

"With Ivan [Perisic], that's the current state of things, Philippe [Coutinho] and Alvarado [Odriozola] we lost three players with great quality. Especially in Lisbon, Ivan and Philippe showed which quality they have. But it is now decided that we can't play them anymore."

12.23 BST: Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Brentford forward Ollie Watkins, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Villans have signed the player for a reported £28m plus add-ons, with Watkins signing a five-year contract.

Speaking to the club's website Aston Villa boss Dean Smith: "Ollie has developed into one of the most sought-after strikers in the country, and we were looking forward to seeing him show his great qualities in an Aston Villa shirt. He is a hugely determined character, who has both the ability and personality to succeed at the highest level."

11.52 BST: John Stones wants to stay and fight for his place at Manchester City according to the Daily Telegraph.

Stones was one of Pep Guardiola's first signings at Manchester City but made only 16 appearances last campaign for City.

The former Everton defender looked likely to exit the Etihad following the signing of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth. The defender also missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's latest squad for England's opening UEFA Nations' League matches.

The 26 year-old was linked with moves to Chelsea and Arsenal, yet looks likely to remain in Manchester for now if City cannot get complete their move for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

11.17 BST: Premier League side Leeds United are eyeing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler, according to RMC Sport.

The Germany international, who made only 11 appearances for PSG last season, has 12 months left on his contract.

PSG sporting director Leonardo is looking to offload the former Wolfsburg player before he can leave on a free transfer next summer.

Draxler, 26, signed for the French club in 2016 for an undisclosed fee believed to be €40m.

10.41 BST: Philippe Coutinho will be given a second chance at Barcelona following his loan spell with Bayern Munich, his agent Kia Joorabchian has confirmed.

Coutinho, Barca's record signing at €160m, has returned to training with the club ahead of the new season and has been told he has a future at Camp Nou.

"[Coach Ronald] Koeman called him right after Bayern's Champions League victory, the following day, and told him he's very much in his plans and would like him to return," Joorabchian told Talksport.

"All signs point to the fact Barcelona have changed quite dramatically, the way their philosophy of how they wanted to move forward from last year and the players they've brought in, like Coutinho, [Ousmane] Dembele and [Antoine] Griezmann they're all going to be part of the squad this year."

Sources had told ESPN earlier in the summer that Barca were keen to sell the Brazilian and recover as much money as possible. However, the appointment of Koeman has changed those plans for now.

10.10 BST: RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has told ESPN that centre-back Dayot Upamecano will stay at the Bundesliga club for the 2020-21 season, despite interest from Manchester United.

Upamecano, 21, impressed during Leipzig's run to the Champions League semifinals in Lisbon last month and recently signed an extension to his contract until June 2023.

Sources told ESPN United are targeting Upamecano -- who made his France debut on Saturday -- to bolster their defensive options, but despite their interest, Nagelsmann is adamant he will remain at Leipzig for the forthcoming campaign.

"He [Upamecano] will be here for the season. I'm sure about that," Nagelsmann told ESPN's Tom Hamilton. "As for the future, I'm not sure as he is very talented. Lots of club will want to buy -- next season it could be real that he leaves the club. But this season he will stay."

09.28 BST: Contract talks between Bayern Munich and David Alaba have yet to reach a breakthrough, German outlet Sport Bild reports.

Under contract until 2021, Alaba has yet to reach an agreement over a new deal and talks have a stalled over the question of the 28-year-old's salary.

The Austria international and his representatives are holding out for an annual salary of €20m, but Bayern Munich have offered €11m plus a further €5m in bonus payments during the latest round of talks, held during the Champions League mini-tournament in Lisbon.

Bayern have in recent weeks said they are mildly optimistic to convince the home-grown player of staying at the Allianz Arena. However, if no deal can be reached until Oct. 5, the end of the summer transfer window. Alaba could leave the Champions League winners as both sides are keen to avoid a free transfer in 2021.

09.04 BST: Chelsea are confident of securing a deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, sources have told ESPN's James Olley, with talks ongoing over a deal likely to be worth an initial £18 million.

That could rise to as much as £25m as the Premier League club look to find a new No. 1 to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga. Kepa, who joined Chelsea for €80m, a world-record for a goalkeeper, in 2018, looks set to stay at the club as they struggle to find a buyer and also because he wants to stay and fight for his place.

It has been reported that Chelsea technical director Petr Cech is behind the deal to sign Mendy, who helped Rennes finish third in Ligue 1 last season with the joint-second-best defensive record in the division. Mendy, 28, would become Chelsea's seventh major signing of the summer following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz.

08.32 BST: Atletico Madrid have no intention of selling Alvaro Morata to Juventus, according to Cadena COPE.

Juventus are interested in the Spanish forward's return and have made their intentions known to Atletico.

The Italian champions are keen to strengthen their attack and are looking for a number 9 to replace Gonzalo Higuain, who is expected to leave the Turin giants this summer.

Morata spent two successful seasons at Juventus, before being bought back by Real Madrid in 2017. However, neither Atletico nor Morata are keen to part ways.

Morata has scored 15 goals in 44 appearances since joining Atletico from Chelsea last summer on a permanent transfer.

08.00 BST: Manchester United are monitoring Sergio Reguilon's situation at Real Madrid but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's priority remains bringing in attacking reinforcements before the transfer deadline, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

United have been made aware through intermediaries that Reguilon, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, is available.

The left-back impressed Solskjaer during United's Europa League semifinal defeat to Sevilla in August and although there have been discussions internally about whether the 23-year-old would improve the squad, the club are focused on strengthening their forward line.

Reports in Spain have suggested Madrid would demand a buy-back clause in any deal for Reguilon, who made his senior debut for Spain this month, before letting him leave.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho remains Solskjaer's primary target but negotiations around the fee, wages and payments to agents are proving difficult.

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle): Reds open to Brewster departure

Liverpool are open to offers for young forward Rhian Brewster.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the club haven't made a formal decision as of yet regarding his future, but with the Oct. 5th deadline hanging over their heads, they'll have to make up their mind sooner rather than later.

Aston Villa, Burnley, Newcastle United, Fulham and Crystal Palace have all previously being in the mix.

Liverpool could be ready to agree to a permanent deal instead of a loan, but they would require upwards of £20m as well as a buyback clause.

Roma go back in for Smalling

AS Roma will use the funds from Patrik Schick's exit to try and sign Chris Smalling, Sky Sport Italia reports.

A fee of €26.5 million was agreed between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen, freeing them up to make another push for the Manchester United defender. Smalling enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Serie A giants but the two clubs couldn't come to an arrangement on extending his deal, and yet while the report is stating Roma have offered him a three-year contract, the Englishman is still pushing for four.

According to reports, Smalling has reached personal terms with Roma but the two clubs have yet to finalise an agreemeent for his move to the Italian capital on a permanent transfer.

Smalling, 30, has a contract with United until June 2022. Earlier this season, United reportedly turned down Roma's offer of €3m to keep Smalling on loan for a further season and include a €14m buy-out option to be made effective in the summer of 2021.

Tap-ins

- Sky Sports is reporting that Aston Villa are interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, but the Gunners will only consider selling him if they can find a suitable replacement. Mikel Arteta's side will continue to opt with Bernd Leno as their No. 1 next season but if they're going to lose Martinez, the hope within the club is that they can make a move for Brentford's David Raya.

- Leeds United have submitted a new bid for Dinamo Zagreb defender Josko Gvardiol, Gianluca Di Marzio reports. The newly promoted Premier League side are in a battle with RB Leipzig to try and secure his signature with their latest offer being €22m plus a 20% sell-on clause. While it may be an appealing fee, Zagreb did ask for €25m -- although Leipzig have only gone up to €15m thus far.