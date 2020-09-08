Transfer Talk: Roma to go back in for Smalling after Schick deal

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Roma go back in for Smalling

AS Roma will use the funds from Patrik Schick's exit to try and sign Chris Smalling, Sky Sport Italia reports.

A fee of €26.5 million was agreed between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen, freeing them up to make another push for the Manchester United defender. Smalling enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Serie A giants but the two clubs couldn't come to an arrangement on extending his deal, and yet while the report is stating Roma have offered him a three-year contract, the Englishman is still pushing for four.

United haven't really committed to giving Smalling another chance, and Roma are more than happy to be the ones who pick him up if they don't.

Reds open to Brewster departure

Liverpool are open to offers for young forward Rhian Brewster.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the club haven't made a formal decision as of yet regarding his future, but with the Oct. 5th deadline hanging over their heads, they'll have to make up their mind sooner rather than later.

Aston Villa, Burnley, Newcastle United, Fulham and Crystal Palace have all previously being in the mix.

Liverpool could be ready to agree to a permanent deal instead of a loan, but they would require upwards of £20m as well as a buyback clause.

Batshuayi to leave Chelsea again

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi is set to return to Crystal Palace on loan, the Daily Mail reports.

The Belgian has struggled to find any kind of consistency in the Blues' starting XI, leading many to believe that he would leave Stamford Bridge once again this summer. The Eagles seemed to make Batshuayi more of a priority than Chelsea ever did during his tenure with the club, and yet, this won't be the last time he'll be seen at his parent side.

That's because he's signed a one-year extension with Chelsea to ensure that he doesn't become a free agent once the aforementioned loan expires.

Tap-ins

- Sky Sports is reporting that Aston Villa are interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, but the Gunners will only consider selling him if they can find a suitable replacement. Mikel Arteta's side will continue to opt with Bernd Leno as their No. 1 next season but if they're going to lose Martinez, the hope within the club is that they can make a move for Brentford's David Raya.

- Leeds United have submitted a new bid for Dinamo Zagreb defender Josko Gvardiol, Gianluca Di Marzio reports. The newly promoted Premier League side are in a battle with RB Leipzig to try and secure his signature with their latest offer being €22m plus a 20% sell-on clause. While it may be an appealing fee, Zagreb did ask for €25m -- although Leipzig have only gone up to €15m thus far.