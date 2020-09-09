RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has told ESPN that centre-back Dayot Upamecano will stay at the Bundesliga club for the 2020-21 season, despite interest from Manchester United.

Upamecano, 21, impressed during Leipzig's run to the Champions League semifinals in Lisbon last month and recently signed an extension to his contract until June 2023.

Sources told ESPN United are targeting Upamecano -- who made his France debut on Saturday -- to bolster their defensive options, but despite their interest, Nagelsmann is adamant he will remain at Leipzig for the forthcoming campaign.

"He [Upamecano] will be here for the season. I'm sure about that," Nagelsmann told ESPN. "As for the future, I'm not sure as he is very talented. Lots of club will want to buy -- perhaps next season it could be real that he leaves the club. But this season he will stay."

Timo Werner has left Leipzig for Chelsea in a deal worth £47.7 million and the club's best players are constantly on the radar of Europe's top sides. But Nagelsmann has confidence in the club's system to recruit the next batch of young stars to replace those leaving.

"It is normal when you work with young guys that clubs will try and find young talented guys in the transfer market," he added. "It is normal that bigger clubs will try and buy these players.

"You have to deal with that, you've got to be one step forward when you buy new players or find new players. Our scouting should be good and we have made a lot of good decisions in the transfer market."