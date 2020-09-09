Julie Foudy says the United States' handling of COVID-19 is the reason USWNT players are leaving for European clubs. (1:15)

Manchester United have signed two-time World Cup winner and Olympic gold medallist Tobin Heath on a one-year deal, the club announced on Wednesday.

The U.S. Women's National team winger has spent the past seven seasons with the Portland Thorns and is one of a number of U.S. players to come to the Women's Super League this season.

"Manchester United is an exceptional club and I'm thrilled to be joining them," Heath said in a statement.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world. I have big ambitions for this season and can't wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter."

Manchester City have signed USWNT duo Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle while Houston Dash captain Rachel Daly has joined West Ham on loan until the start of 2021.

The 32-year-old Heath has never played in England before but did spend two brief stints in France with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 and 2014.

Heath has 168 international caps and was shortlisted for the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

"We are all excited to have Tobin join the club; she is an outstanding player who brings a wealth of experience to the squad," United head coach Casey Stoney said.

"She is extremely skilful and possesses so much quality on the ball; her speed and intelligence in one vs one situations will be a real asset that will push the team forward this season, and I can't wait to see her make her mark on the league.