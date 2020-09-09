Julie Foudy says the United States' handling of COVID-19 is the reason USWNT players are leaving for European clubs. (1:15)

Manchester United have signed two-time USWNT World Cup winners Tobin Heath and Christen Press on one-year deals, the club announced on Wednesday.

Winger Heath has spent the past seven seasons with the Portland Thorns and is one of a number of U.S. players to come to the Women's Super League in England this season. Forward Press, 31, has been with National Women's Soccer League side Utah Royals since 2018, and has 58 goals in 138 caps for her country.

"Manchester United is an exceptional club and I'm thrilled to be joining them," Heath said.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world. I have big ambitions for this season and can't wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter."

Press added: "I'm really excited to be joining Manchester United this season. I'm grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an elite club and beyond ready to get back on the field. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue to strive to be my best and to compete for trophies this year. I look forward to this new challenge and I can't wait to start training with the team."

Manchester City have signed USWNT duo Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle while Houston Dash captain Rachel Daly has joined West Ham on loan until the start of 2021.

Heath, 32, spent two brief stints in France with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 and 2014. She has 168 international caps and was shortlisted for the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

"We are all excited to have Tobin join the club; she is an outstanding player who brings a wealth of experience to the squad," United head coach Casey Stoney said.

"She is extremely skilful and possesses so much quality on the ball; her speed and intelligence in one vs one situations will be a real asset that will push the team forward this season, and I can't wait to see her make her mark on the league."

Reflecting on Press' arrival, Stoney added: "Christen is a world-class player and we are thrilled to have her on board at the club. She has a proven record and her stats speak for themselves; she's a ruthless striker who scores so many different types of goals, and I know she can add some real quality to our squad.

"Christen is also hugely experienced and for me it's fantastic to add another senior figure like her in the dressing room."