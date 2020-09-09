Anibal Godoy's goal is the difference in Nashville SC's 1-0 win over Inter Miami. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (2:03)

MLS expansion side Nashville SC have a new Designated Player, with the club announcing they acquired striker Jhonder Cadiz on loan from Portuguese giants Benfica.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Stream MLS LIVE on ESPN and ESPN app (U.S. only)

The Venezuela international, 25, spent last season on loan in France with Dijon and becomes Nashville's third DP signing.

A̶n̶n̶o̶u̶n̶c̶e̶ ̶C̶á̶d̶i̶z̶ Announced Cádiz.



We've acquired Venezuelan international striker Jhonder Cádiz on loan from @SLBenfica as a Designated Player. #EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/paC9buEhMg — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) September 9, 2020

"Jhonder has been an outstanding striker at the highest of levels in both European and South American competitions, and we think his game is tailor-made for Major League Soccer," said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs. "The combination of his athleticism and clinical ability around the box made him heavily sought after. We feel fortunate to be able to add him to our club."

Cadiz, who scored two goals in 15 appearances with Dijon last season in Ligue 1, racked up 10 the previous season for Portugal's Vitoria Setubal, leading him to sign a five-year contract with Benfica in June 2019.