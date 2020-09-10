Transfer Talk: Real Madrid, PSG in race for French phenom Camavinga

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Click here to check out all the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

Two-way race to sign French phenom Camavinga

Stade Rennes defender Eduardo Camavinga has been a wanted man this summer, and Marca believes Real Madrid face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos have made no secret of their admiration for the 17-year-old but while they looked favourites to take him to Madrid, PSG would rather he stayed in Ligue 1 and joined them instead.

Camavinga's stock rose once again this week in France after he came on as a substitute to replace N'Golo Kante to make his official international debut.

Madrid have been doing their best to sign the youngster, but both PSG sporting director Leonardo and coach Thomas Tuchel were quick to praise a player they believe has huge potential.

play 1:19 Mahrez faces 'decisive season' at Man City this year Colin Udoh stresses the importance of regular football for Riyad Mahrez at Manchester City this season.

Real consider move for Mahrez

FootMercato are reporting that Real Madrid have made contact with Riyad Mahrez's team of representatives over a potential move for the Manchester City attacker before the new season.

English Soccer Pick 'Em Play for FREE! Be sure to return each week to make new picks. Make Your Picks

Mahrez is on Zinedine Zidane's radar thanks to his form last season in which he scored 13 goals and added 16 assists. Madrid are believed to be gathering information on the 29-year-old winger.

However, Mahrez still has three years remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and appears to be a major part of boss Pep Guardiola's plans. Moreover, City have already lost another winger, Leroy Sane, to Bayern Munich, though they have signed Ferran Torres from Valencia.

It would appear as though City would be reluctant to see another major winger leave the club, though they would have time to replace him if he was tempted by a move to the Bernabeu.

Rose to move on from Spurs

Serie A side Genoa are attempting to prise Danny Rose away from Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports and Sky Sports Italia.

Rose is under contract in north London until 2021 but it would appear as though he has no future under Jose Mourinho.

Genoa, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, believe it will be difficult to land left-back Rose, but they're keen to get one over on rivals Cagliari, who are also interested, by signing Rose.

Rose is in the final year of his contract and Spurs need to offload players to help contribute to any potential new signings they want to bring in, which means they're open to allowing Rose to leave.

Rose spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle United and made 11 appearances under Steve Bruce.

He has been at Tottenham for 13 years.

Tap-ins

- More on the ongoing saga of Luis Suarez on a potential move to Juventus, with Spanish TV station Deportes Cuatro reporting that the Uruguay striker prefers a move to Atletico Madrid. Suarez is likely to leave Barcelona on a free transfer and while many had expected him to move to Turin, it would appear as though he would rather work under Diego Simeone in the Spanish capital. Both Atletico and Barca are believed to have entered into negotiations about a move that would certainly bring an end to Simeone's striker search.

- Jack Wilshere could be on the lookout for a new club this week with West Ham United likely to terminate his contract with less than 10 months remaining, reports the Daily Mail. The Hammers are keen to bolster their transfer kitty in an effort to increase their bid for Burnley defender James Tarkowski, and David Moyes is growing frustrated by so far not being able to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season. Wilshere has played just 18 games since making the switch to West Ham on a three-year deal.